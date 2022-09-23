Tyson Foods donates 40,000 pounds of poultry to the Food Bank of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- Tyson Foods donated 40,000 pounds of poultry products, the equivalent of 160,000 meals, to the Food Bank of Siouxland on Friday.

The food bank will distribute the protein donation to over 100 local feeding organizations..

The donation is part of Tyson's commitment to give away 2.5 million pounds of protein, the equivalent of 10 million meals, in September to alleviate hunger.

Jacob Wanderscheid, executive director of the Food Bank of Siouxland, said this year's Hunger Action Month is shaping up to be Siouxland’s biggest in recent years.

"Though employment is high, inflation and gas prices have impacted people’s ability to supplement the cost of living," Wanderscheid said. "Tyson’s donation of chicken is greatly appreciated as we prepare for the holiday season, as protein is one of the most requested items from agencies and pantries."

Each September, the Feeding America network of food banks come together to raise awareness and inspire action nationwide. The annual campaign, established in 2008, was designed to help people facing the impossible choice of hunger in the United States. As a partner in the initiative, Tyson said it's committed to providing nutritious, quality food in communities where its employees live and work.

Brenda Sale, coordinator for the Dakota County Voices for Food mobile bank, thanked Tyson for its contributions..

“Food access is a community effort," Sale said. "Partnerships with agencies who give back to the community through donations like this, truly make a difference in families being able to have their next meal."

Over the last year, the Food Bank of Siouxland network of partners served 91,571 households, which represent 319,438 individuals, including 128,527 children under the age of 18.

In addition to Dakota County Voices for Foods, some of the 100 local agences receiving protein donations include: Midtown Family and Community Center; St. Thomas Episcopal Church; Morningside Lutheran Church; and Sunnybrook Community Church's Hope Center.