Tyson Foods expands program that helps workers become U.S. citizens with $1M commitment

DAKOTA CITY -- Tyson Foods said Tuesday it plans to spend over $1 million to expand a program that helps immigrants become U.S. citizens.

The Tyson Immigration Partnership, or TIP, which helps provide legal services to workers to apply for citizenship, has been supported for the last year at seven Tyson sites, including its beef plant in Dakota City, Nebraska, its pork plant in Madison, Nebraska, and its pork and turkey plants in Storm Lake, Iowa. With a workforce of around 4,500, the Dakota City plant is by far the largest employer in metro Sioux City.

At the three Siouxland locations, Tyson partners with Immigrant Connection, a non-profit groups that help provide immigrants with legal services, such as employment authorization renewals and petitions for citizenship. A similar non-profit, Arkansas Immigrant Defense, assists workers in Tyson's home state of Arkansas.

In the last year alone, TIP has helped over 500 Tyson workers. The company reimburses team members for citizenship application fees, which can cost as much as $725 per individual.

The investment announced Tuesday will expand the program to over 40 company locations in 14 states. Immigrant Connection is hosting monthly informational meetings for Tyson workers at 27 locations and Arkansas Immigrant Defense is visiting 13 locations in Arkansas.

“We care about our team members and want to help them achieve their goals, including those who have dreams of becoming U.S. citizens and having greater access to opportunities our country has to offer,” Tyson executive vice president and chief sustainability officer John R. Tyson said in a statement.

“We’re working hard to help team members who want and need assistance with their lawful immigration status or the complex and expensive process of becoming a citizen. We want to be the most sought-after place to work, and this is one way we hope to do that.”

In the U.S., the company's employees come from over 160 countries and collectively speak over 50 languages.

“Starting the process to become a citizen was intimidating and scary, but I wanted stability for me and my family. Without the people involved in the programs, I would not have the confidence to pursue citizenship,” José Avjix, a Tyson worker in Green Forest, Arkansas, said in a company press release. “Tyson is a place that keeps you growing and I really appreciate the professional and personal growth the company offers.”

In the press release, Tyson said it has "historically attracted immigrants because it provides good-paying entry level jobs with benefits."

With average hourly pay of over $18, plus the value of medical, dental and vision insurance, vacation and other benefits, the average total compensation for hourly workers has increased to over $24 an hour, or an annual value of more than $50,000, the company said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.