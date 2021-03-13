Tyson Foods prepares to offer COVID-19 vaccine to Dakota City employees

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- Some employees at the Tyson Foods plant in Dakota City have been vaccinated for COVID-19 because they qualified due to their age or role working in health care, but other workers are still waiting for access to the vaccine, a Tyson spokeswoman said.

With over 4,500 employees and contractors, the beef plant, Tyson's largest, is by far the biggest employer in metro Sioux City.

Tyson spokeswoman Liz Croston said Wednesday the plant has not yet been able to hold a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic for its employees. A clinic for the plant's workers who live in Iowa had been planned two weeks ago in Sioux City, but did not occur due to availability of the vaccine, Croston said.

"We initially thought we were going to be able to have something scheduled and then that was pushed out, and we don't have a date when that's going to take place yet," she said. "We're anxiously awaiting to get that information and get the vaccines allocated to us."

Earlier this month, Tyson said it expected many of the company's 13,000 Iowa employees to be vaccinated soon during clinics at or near company facilities in the state.

Tyson has a cold storage complex in Sioux City and two plants in the Northwest Iowa city of Storm Lake.