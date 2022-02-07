Tyson Foods' quarterly earnings nearly double to more than $1.12 billion with beef prices climbing

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. -- Tyson Foods' first-quarter profits nearly doubled on the strength of higher beef prices as the meat company's shares climbed to an all-time high Monday.

Despite an overall 18% price in labor, transportation, grain for livestock feed and other costs of goods, Tyson said strong consumer demand for its products allowed the company to raise prices to offset the inflationary impacts on its business.

“Customer demand continues to outpace our ability to supply product,” Tyson CEO Donnie King said in a statement. "Our performance reflects the resilience of our multi-protein portfolio even with continued volatility in the marketplace."

Tyson, based in Springdale, Arkansas, is by far metro Sioux City's largest employer with over 4,500 employees at its flagship beef plant in Dakota City, Neb. and its beef and pork division headquarters in Dakota Dunes.

For the three months ended Jan. 1, the average price for Tyson's beef surged early 32%, while the average price of chicken and pork rose about 12 and 19%, respectively.

Beef sales climbed about 25% to $5 billion, while the unit’s operating margins jumped to 19.1% from 13.2% a year ago.

The escalating prices come as the Biden administration and Congress are scrutinizing the lack of competition in a beef industry in which Tyson and three other large meat companies control about 85 percent of the market.

Tyson on Monday reported total first-quarter earnings of $1.12 billion, up from $467 million in the previous year's period. Excluding items, Tyson earned $2.87 per share, beating Wall Street estimates of $1.95 per share.

Shares rose 11% Monday to hit an all-time high of $99.20, according to Reuters, before closing at $99.09. The stock rebounded after hitting a one-month low on Friday, and is up 14% since the start of the year.

Like many employers, a labor shortage has contributed to higher employee costs for Tyson. The company reported Monday its average wage for U.S. workers is now $24 per hour, with benefits, and in some locations, compensation has risen to about $28 per hour. The company said it has handed out over $500 million in wage increases and bonuses over the past year.

Looking forward, Tyson expects full-year revenue in the range of $49 billion to $51 billion, with continued strong demand for its products and tight supplies of cattle and hogs.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture projects domestic beef production will decrease about 1% in fiscal 2022, compared to the previous period. Tyson projects operating margins for beef at the upper end of 9% to 11% in fiscal 2022.

"We expect the first half of the fiscal year will be stronger than the second half as a combination of higher utilization and demand for cattle may result in a narrowing spread," the company said.

The USDA projects domestic pork production will decrease about 2% this fiscal year, compared to the previous year's period. Tyson anticipates its pork segment's adjusted operating margin will be 5% to 7% this year.

