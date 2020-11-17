Tyson Foods quarterly earnings top Wall Street expectations as COVID-19-related costs hit $200M

DAKOTA DUNES (AP) — Tyson Foods Inc. on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $692 million.
Tyson, the largest employer in metro Sioux City, said it had profit of $1.90 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.81 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.
The Springdale, Ark.-based meat producer posted revenue of $11.46 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.11 billion.
Tyson incurred $200 million in COVID-19-related expenses for the quarter, and $540 million in expenses for the fiscal year. The costs included production facility downtime and personal protection equipment (PPE)
“Our team members, agricultural partners, and customers have shown resilience. This has enabled us to maintain and accelerate our efforts to provide global consumers with a safe and accessible food supply,” Tyson President and CEO Dean Banks said.
“While we will continue to face pandemic-related challenges in fiscal 2021, we’re settling the business down to be focused on executing our long-term strategy while generating strong returns for shareholders."
For the year, the company reported profit of $2.14 billion, or $5.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $43.19 billion.
Tyson shares have fallen 32% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 11%. The stock has fallen 31% in the last 12 months.
In the metro area, Tyson employs over 4,500 at its flagship beef plant in Dakota City, its fresh meats headquarters in Dakota Dunes and its cold storage operations in Sioux City.
The Journal's Dave Dreeszen contributed to this story.
