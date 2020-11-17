Tyson Foods quarterly earnings top Wall Street expectations as COVID-19-related costs hit $200M

DAKOTA DUNES (AP) — Tyson Foods Inc. on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $692 million.

Tyson, the largest employer in metro Sioux City, said it had profit of $1.90 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.81 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The Springdale, Ark.-based meat producer posted revenue of $11.46 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.11 billion.

Tyson incurred $200 million in COVID-19-related expenses for the quarter, and $540 million in expenses for the fiscal year. The costs included production facility downtime and personal protection equipment (PPE)

“Our team members, agricultural partners, and customers have shown resilience. This has enabled us to maintain and accelerate our efforts to provide global consumers with a safe and accessible food supply,” Tyson President and CEO Dean Banks said.