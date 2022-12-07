Tyson Foods to give bonuses from $300 to $700, starting mid-December

In addition to year-end bonuses, the statement said Tyson is offering flexible work schedules at some facilities, and new and expanded benefits, services and resources, including new parental leave and additional mental health support, for all U.S. team members beginning in 2023.

"We're extremely grateful for all of our team members in the hundreds of communities where we operate and we want to recognize our success together and say thank you," Donnie King, president and chief executive officer of Tyson Foods, said in the statement. "As we progress our efforts to be the most sought-after place to work, we continue to listen to our team members needs and invest in areas like childcare to provide a better quality of life for our team members."