Tyson Foods to offer COVID-19 vaccine to 13,000 Iowa employees this week

SIOUX CITY -- Tyson Foods officials expect many of the company's 13,000 Iowa employees to be vaccinated during vaccination events later this week at or near company facilities in Sioux City and Storm Lake, among others.
Tyson said in a statement that the vaccines are being provided in conjunction with local health departments across the state, where food processing workers are among the priority group now eligible for vaccination.
In Nebraska and Iowa, frontline meatpacking workers fall into Tier 2 of the state and county's IB priority group.
"We've been working with Matrix Medical, Hy-Vee and health department officials across Iowa to prepare for this moment and we're ready," Tom Brower, senior vice president of Health and Safety for Tyson Foods, said in the statement. "We're pleased to offer our team members convenient access to the vaccine, and we appreciate the state of Iowa recognizing the essential role they play in feeding the world."
In preparation for vaccinations, Tyson said in the statement that is has been providing expert resources and education about the vaccine to its employees in multiple language giving them access to a hotline to ask questions. In addition to offering free, on-site vaccinations, the company also recently announced that it is compensating workers for up to four hours of regular pay if they are vaccinated outside of their normal shift or through an external source.
The Dakota City plant, just across the Nebraska border from Sioux City, shut down in early May after hundreds of its 4,500 workers tested positive for the virus. Tyson temporarily idled several other plants, including pork facilities in Storm Lake, Columbus Junction, and Perry, Iowa, and Madison, Nebraska, after hundreds of workers were infected.
In late July, the meatpacker launched weekly coronavirus testing of workers across all of its 140 facilities.
Tyson Foods has invested more than $540 million into providing its U.S. facilities with new safety and protective health measures during the pandemic.
These measures have included temperature scanners, workplace dividers, additional team member pay and benefits, an expanded health services staff and on-site testing.