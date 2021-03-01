Tyson Foods to offer COVID-19 vaccine to 13,000 Iowa employees this week

SIOUX CITY -- Tyson Foods officials expect many of the company's 13,000 Iowa employees to be vaccinated during vaccination events later this week at or near company facilities in Sioux City and Storm Lake, among others.

Tyson said in a statement that the vaccines are being provided in conjunction with local health departments across the state, where food processing workers are among the priority group now eligible for vaccination.

In Nebraska and Iowa, frontline meatpacking workers fall into Tier 2 of the state and county's IB priority group.

"We've been working with Matrix Medical, Hy-Vee and health department officials across Iowa to prepare for this moment and we're ready," Tom Brower, senior vice president of Health and Safety for Tyson Foods, said in the statement. "We're pleased to offer our team members convenient access to the vaccine, and we appreciate the state of Iowa recognizing the essential role they play in feeding the world."