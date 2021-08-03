Tyson Foods to require entire workers to become vaccinated

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- With the Delta variant rapidly spreading to unvaccinated people across the country, Tyson Foods on Tuesday it will require all its U.S. employees to receive the COVID vaccine.
The company, which dealt with outbreaks at its meat plants during the height of the pandemic last year, said the move makes Tyson the largest U.S. food company to require COVID-19 vaccinations for its entire workforce.
Almost half of Tyson's 120,000 workers in the U.S. have been vaccinated and coronavirus infection rates among employees remain low, Tyson said in a statement.
“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the single most effective thing we can do to protect our team members, their families and their communities,” said Dr. Claudia Coplein, Tyson's chief medical officer. “With rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts of contagious, dangerous variants leading to increasing rates of severe illness and hospitalization among the U.S. unvaccinated population, this is the right time to take the next step to ensure a fully vaccinated workforce.”
Tyson employees at U.S. offices, including its fresh meats headquarters in Dakota Dunes, will be required to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1. All other team members, including workers at the company's flagship beef plant in Dakota City, will be required to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1, subject to ongoing discussions with locations represented by unions.
Exceptions to the mandate will be made for workers who seek medical or religious accommodations.
Tyson CEO Donnie King said fully vaccinated employees who sign up for the company's "Vaccination Verification Program" will receive $200. The bonus will be an in addition to the company’s existing policy of compensating workers for up to four hours of regular pay if they are vaccinated outside of their normal shift or through an external source.
Since February, Tyson said it has hosted more than 100 vaccination events for team members across the country and more than 56,000 U.S. team members have been vaccinated so far. Additional onsite vaccination events will be scheduled, and the company said it will continue to collaborate with local health departments and healthcare providers to make the vaccine more accessible.
In March, Tyson offered onsite clinics to the more than 4,000 workers at its Dakota City beef plant, the company's largest. Dakota City employees received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a single-dose inoculation that's been aggressively deployed in food-production settings since the FDA granted emergency use authorization in late February. Tyson provided the vaccines in collaboration with the Dakota County Health Department.
To date, Tyson Foods has spent more than $700 million related to COVID-19, including on efforts to combat its spread, such as buying masks, face shields and temperature scanners, installing protective barriers and providing on-site testing and vaccinations. It also partnered with an independent medical provider to bring medical services on site, hired an additional 200 nurses and its first Chief Medical Officer. In addition, Tyson Foods has invested countless hours educating our team members, in dozens of languages, about the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination.