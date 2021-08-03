Tyson Foods to require entire workers to become vaccinated

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Exceptions to the mandate will be made for workers who seek medical or religious accommodations.

Tyson CEO Donnie King said fully vaccinated employees who sign up for the company's "Vaccination Verification Program" will receive $200. The bonus will be an in addition to the company’s existing policy of compensating workers for up to four hours of regular pay if they are vaccinated outside of their normal shift or through an external source.

Since February, Tyson said it has hosted more than 100 vaccination events for team members across the country and more than 56,000 U.S. team members have been vaccinated so far. Additional onsite vaccination events will be scheduled, and the company said it will continue to collaborate with local health departments and healthcare providers to make the vaccine more accessible.

In March, Tyson offered onsite clinics to the more than 4,000 workers at its Dakota City beef plant, the company's largest. Dakota City employees received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a single-dose inoculation that's been aggressively deployed in food-production settings since the FDA granted emergency use authorization in late February. Tyson provided the vaccines in collaboration with the Dakota County Health Department.