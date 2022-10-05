Tyson Foods to shutter Dakota Dunes offices, relocate staff to Arkansas corporate offices

DAKOTA DUNES — Tyson Foods will shut down its offices in Dakota Dunes as part of a broader plan announced Wednesday to consolidate all of its corporate staff at the meat company's headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.

The move will result in hundreds of high-paying white-collar jobs moving from metro Sioux City to northwest Arkansas.

The Dakota Dunes offices are now home to Tyson's fresh meats division. The sprawling complex in the upscale planned community in southeast South Dakota was built as the world headquarters for IBP inc., which was acquired by Tyson in October 2001 for $3.2 billion, creating the world's largest processor and marketer of chicken, beef and pork.

In addition to Dakota Dunes, Tyson on Wednesday said staff at two other Tyson offices -- in Chicago and Downers Grove, Ill. -- also will be moving to the company headquarters in Springdale.

The relocations, completed in phases, will begin in early 2023.

Tyson said the move will "foster closer collaboration, enhance team member agility and enable faster decision making, positioning Tyson to win with its team members, customers, and consumers."

“Tyson’s diverse portfolio of products and brands provides us with an unmatched strategic advantage to serve our customers,” Tyson President a nd CEO Donnie King said in a statement. “Bringing our talented corporate team members and businesses together under one roof unlocks greater opportunities to share perspectives and ideas, while also enabling us to act quickly to solve problems and provide the innovative products solutions that our customers deserve and value.”

Tyson will continue to operate its flagship beef plant across the river in Dakota City, Nebraska, and cold storage operations in Sioux City. Tyson employs about 4,500 people in the metro area -- mostly in Dakota City -- making it by far the area's largest employer.

Check back at siouxcityjournal.com for more on this developing story.