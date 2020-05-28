Tyson halts operations at Storm Lake plant; Buena Vista County tops 700 COVID-19 cases

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- After nearly a quarter of its workers at a Storm Lake pork processing facility tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Tyson announced Thursday that it will temporarily halt operations.
On Thursday, state health officials also confirmed that 555 workers at the plant tested positive for the virus. The vast majority of the plant's roughly 2,400 workers reside in Buena Vista County, which surpassed 700 total COVID-19 cases that same day. If all of the workers who tested positive lived in Buena Vista County, they would account for roughly 80 percent of the Northwest Iowa county's total cases.
Tyson said in a statement that the shutdown is due in part to a delay in COVID-19 testing results and "team member absences related to quarantine and other factors."
Over the next two days, Tyson will idle harvesting animals and finish processing. Additional deep cleaning and sanitizing of the entire facility will be conducted before operations resume later next week, according to the statement.
"The health and safety of our team members, their families and communities is our top priority, and we continue to take all precautions to protect them," Tyson said in the statement.
According to Iowa Department of Public Health data, Buena Vista County reported 21 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing its total to 702 as of 6 p.m. The county currently ranks third among Siouxland counties for most COVID-19 cases. Its case total jumped by 428 on Wednesday.
Woodbury County reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, increasing its total to 2,671.
Of the total cases, 1,394 have recovered, according to Siouxland District Health Department.
No additional deaths were reported Thursday in Woodbury County. The county's death toll stands at 33.
Two new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Dakota County on Thursday.
The Northeast Nebraska county now has a total of 1,651 cases, according to the Dakota County Health Department.
No additional deaths were reported in Dakota County on Thursday. The deaths of 23 residents have been attributed to COVID-19.
Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) reported the health district's second COVID-19-related death on Thursday. Its first death, that of a Thurston County resident, was reported last week. The second death was a Dixon County resident.
"This death and the one reported last week were residents in their 70's with underlying health conditions, one male and one female," NNPHD said in a statement.
In their daily joint release, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's said they are caring for a combined 88 patients for COVID-19-related illnesses. That number is down from Wednesday's total of 93.
Hospital admissions declined in Regional Medical Coordination Center 3, which includes many Northwest Iowa counties.
As of Thursday evening, state statistics showed 98 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the region, that number is down from 106 the day before. Seven of the people hospitalized had been admitted within the past 24 hours. The region had 95 intensive care unit beds and 70 ventilators available as of Thursday evening. Thirty-four patients in the region were on ventilators.
