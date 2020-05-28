Tyson halts operations at Storm Lake plant; Buena Vista County tops 700 COVID-19 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- After nearly a quarter of its workers at a Storm Lake pork processing facility tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Tyson announced Thursday that it will temporarily halt operations.

On Thursday, state health officials also confirmed that 555 workers at the plant tested positive for the virus. The vast majority of the plant's roughly 2,400 workers reside in Buena Vista County, which surpassed 700 total COVID-19 cases that same day. If all of the workers who tested positive lived in Buena Vista County, they would account for roughly 80 percent of the Northwest Iowa county's total cases.

Tyson said in a statement that the shutdown is due in part to a delay in COVID-19 testing results and "team member absences related to quarantine and other factors."

Over the next two days, Tyson will idle harvesting animals and finish processing. Additional deep cleaning and sanitizing of the entire facility will be conducted before operations resume later next week, according to the statement.

"The health and safety of our team members, their families and communities is our top priority, and we continue to take all precautions to protect them," Tyson said in the statement.