Tyson plays host to 'Hump Day Happy Hour' show; first concert at venue since COVID-19

"We have not performed a public show since January," said Lambrecht, who wore a bandanna as a face covering.

Band members were planning to wear face coverings when possible while onstage, though this has its practical limitations: "When I'm singing, I'm not going to be wearing a mask," Lambrecht said.

Tyson Events Center Assistant General Manager Enzo Carannante said attendees were "strongly encouraged" to wear masks, but they were not strictly required; staff and workers (including media) had their temperatures taken, but attendees did not.

Like many people, attendee Bev Heydon hadn't ventured outside much for leisure prior to Hump Day Happy Hour; she was a fan of the city's Downtown LIVE! concert series, which was canceled in June due to the pandemic.

Heydon wasn't going to miss a performance by Ultra Violet Fever -- Angie Lambrecht is her cousin and she's a fan.

"I like this band!" Heydon said. "I'm related to it."

Four more Hump Day Happy Hour performances are scheduled for upcoming Wednesdays. Blues singer Emily Johnson is set to play Aug. 5, followed by country singer Dane Louis Aug. 12, indie rock band Ghostcat Aug. 19, and rock band Noah Towns and the Other Brothers Aug. 26.

