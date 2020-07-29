Tyson plays host to 'Hump Day Happy Hour' show; first concert at venue since COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- Stormy weather did not stop the Tyson Events Center from holding its inaugural "Hump Day Happy Hour" music event Wednesday evening, though the rain did force the performance to move inside.
Hump Day Happy Hour was the first live-music performance at the Tyson Events Center since the beginning of the pandemic. The show was sold out, with just under 200 tickets purchased (attendance was limited to facilitate social distancing).
In pre-coronavirus days, the Tyson played host to juggernaut acts, like the band KISS and the comedian Kevin Hart, with thousands of attendees. Those who came to Hump Day Happy Hour sat at cocktail tables spread about the floor to keep everyone separated.
The Tyson was the site of one of the most dramatic COVID-19 cancellations this spring, the abrupt termination of the NAIA Division II Women's Basketball National Championship March 12, just as the championship was underway.
Local soul band Ultra Violet Fever played Hump Day Happy Hour Wednesday evening. Singer Angie Lambrecht said the band's only recent performance was at her aunt's funeral about a month ago.
"We have not performed a public show since January," said Lambrecht, who wore a bandanna as a face covering.
Band members were planning to wear face coverings when possible while onstage, though this has its practical limitations: "When I'm singing, I'm not going to be wearing a mask," Lambrecht said.
Tyson Events Center Assistant General Manager Enzo Carannante said attendees were "strongly encouraged" to wear masks, but they were not strictly required; staff and workers (including media) had their temperatures taken, but attendees did not.
Like many people, attendee Bev Heydon hadn't ventured outside much for leisure prior to Hump Day Happy Hour; she was a fan of the city's Downtown LIVE! concert series, which was canceled in June due to the pandemic.
Heydon wasn't going to miss a performance by Ultra Violet Fever -- Angie Lambrecht is her cousin and she's a fan.
"I like this band!" Heydon said. "I'm related to it."
Four more Hump Day Happy Hour performances are scheduled for upcoming Wednesdays. Blues singer Emily Johnson is set to play Aug. 5, followed by country singer Dane Louis Aug. 12, indie rock band Ghostcat Aug. 19, and rock band Noah Towns and the Other Brothers Aug. 26.
