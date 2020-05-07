Tyson reopens Dakota City plant; metro leaders offer both optimism and unease

With a population of just 10,000, Dakota County has the third most cases among Nebraska's 93 counties, and one of the highest rates per capita in the nation.

Rod Koch, mayor of neighboring South Sioux City, said Thursday he supports Tyson resuming production, having taken preventative measures he believes are sufficient to avoid further contagion among the workers.

"I'm glad that they shut it down for the amount of time that they did, I think that gave them a chance for a deep cleaning, and for everybody to get tested," Koch said Thursday. "From what I've been hearing, that's enough time for any virus that could be in the plant, to be eliminated."

Koch said "independent teams" have inspected the plant to monitor workers for illness and to ensure they are social distancing.

"I think, right now, with the changes they've made inside the plant, with the requirement of having temperatures taken when you come in every day, masks, and the separation pods, I just think they've gone the extra mile to get this thing as safe as possible," Koch said. "I don't have a problem with them coming back with everything that they've done. Anything short of that I probably would not have been in support of it."