Tyson reopens Dakota City plant; metro leaders offer both optimism and unease

DAKOTA CITY -- Local leaders offered a mixture of optimism and unease as Tyson Fresh Meats on Thursday reopened its Dakota City plant following an outbreak of COVID-19 among its workers.
Tyson idled its largest beef plant for six days to give it a deep cleaning and to test all of its 4,300 employees.
The company refused to disclose how many workers tested positive for the virus. Those who did are not to return to duty until health officials deem them say to do so, company officials said.
Due to absenteeism, the plant is running at less than half its normal production, Tyson spokeswoman Liz Croston told the Journal on Thursday.
"We will gradually and carefully increase production to ensure the continued safety of our team members, their loves ones and our community," Croston said in an email.
The employees' test results were sent to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, which will then forward the data to the Dakota County Health Department.
It's unclear if the new batch of test results have started showing up in the county health department's daily numbers. On Thursday, the department reported 32 new cases, raising its total 1,046. Five residents have died from the virus, including at least two Tyson workers.
With a population of just 10,000, Dakota County has the third most cases among Nebraska's 93 counties, and one of the highest rates per capita in the nation.
Rod Koch, mayor of neighboring South Sioux City, said Thursday he supports Tyson resuming production, having taken preventative measures he believes are sufficient to avoid further contagion among the workers.
"I'm glad that they shut it down for the amount of time that they did, I think that gave them a chance for a deep cleaning, and for everybody to get tested," Koch said Thursday. "From what I've been hearing, that's enough time for any virus that could be in the plant, to be eliminated."
Koch said "independent teams" have inspected the plant to monitor workers for illness and to ensure they are social distancing.
"I think, right now, with the changes they've made inside the plant, with the requirement of having temperatures taken when you come in every day, masks, and the separation pods, I just think they've gone the extra mile to get this thing as safe as possible," Koch said. "I don't have a problem with them coming back with everything that they've done. Anything short of that I probably would not have been in support of it."
State Sen. Jackie Smith, a Democrat who represents a district in neighboring Sioux City, said she's uncomfortable with the level of secrecy surrounding how many workers have become infected. She resumed her call for an independent body to oversee the plant's re-opening.
"I think it's too soon, and I don't think they've been transparent enough. It makes me very nervous," said Smith, who suggested a variety of agencies, including OSHA, the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture or even the University of Nebraska, that might be able to independently oversee how the plant is operating.
Though the plant is outside her district, Smith noted many workers live in Sioux City and may have inadvertently contributed to the virus' spread in Woodbury County, which has also experienced a rapid increase in COVID-19 infections. As of Thursday, Iowa's fifth largest county had 1,426 positive tests and seven deaths.
Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott suggested Tyson may have felt compelled to reopen by President Donald Trump's executive order last week requiring meatpackers to keep operating under provisions of the Defense Production Act.
"I don't think they have a lot of options, I mean, the president ordered it, number one, and number two, hopefully they've learned quite a bit and they've got their plant cleaned up and probably have done some things to socially distance their employees," Scott said. "I'm sure they have."
As of April 30, at least 669 workers had tested positive for the virus, according to a source who spoke to the Journal on the condition of anonymity. Scott suggested workers may now be resistant to the virus, though scientific evidence of acquired COVID-19 immunity has, to date, been rather spotty in the absence of clear data.
"A lot of their people have, unfortunately, have been affected by this, and they say that if you have, you have more of a resistance to it," Scott said. "So I think that in and of itself will probably help a lot to stop the spread."
