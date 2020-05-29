Tyson reports 786 active COVID-19 cases at Dakota City; 'substantial progress' at plant

Mickelson said the company does not have a cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, citing a number of obstacles in obtaining such data from multiple jurisdictions and medical providers. The plant's employees and contractors live in 11 counties throughout the tri-state region.

Located just across the Missouri River from Sioux City, the northeast Nebraska plant has been at the center of a metro area outbreak that, at various times, has been the worst in the U.S., relative to population, according to data from the New York Times.

As of April 30, at least 669 of the Dakota City plant's workers had tested positive, according to a source familiar with the situation, who spoke to The Journal on the condition of anonymity that day.

With the number of cases and absenteeism climbing, Tyson temporarily suspended production in Dakota City on May 1 to give the facility a deep cleaning and allow all the remaining workers to be tested. The facility reopened six days later at less than half its normal production capacity.