Tyson to hold employee vaccination event Friday at Dakota City plant

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- Tyson Foods, Inc. will hold a vaccination event Friday to provide more than 4,000 employees access to the COVID-19 vaccine at its Dakota City beef plant.
Tyson said in a statement released Tuesday that vaccines are being provided at the beef plant, the largest of its six U.S. beef operations in conjunction with the local health department.
Food manufacturing workers are among the priority groups now eligible for vaccination in Nebraska.
"We're pleased to offer our team members convenient access to the vaccine and are committed to a long-term strategy that ensures any team member who wants a vaccine will receive one," said Dan Heffernan, vice president of human resources for Tyson Fresh Meats, the beef and pork subsidiary of Tyson Foods. "We're focused on educating and encouraging our team members to be vaccinated and will continue to leverage both onsite events and our relationships with local health departments to continue making the vaccine easily accessible."
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- Some employees at the Tyson Foods plant in Dakota City have been vaccinated for COVID-19 because they qualified due to th…
According to the statement, to date, more than 160 team members at the Dakota City plant who qualified under previous eligible groups have been vaccinated, including in those in health services or over age 65.
A clinic for the plant's workers who live in Iowa had been planned earlier this month in Sioux City, but did not occur due to availability of the vaccine, according to a company spokeswoman.
The statement said Tyson will continue to help local team members have access to be vaccinated following Friday's event.
"We're pleased to see Tyson offering free access to the vaccine," Mark Nemitz, president of UFCW Local 222, said in the statement. "UFCW Local 222 encourages our members to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and do their part in protecting themselves, their family and our community against COVID-19."
Shoulder-to-shoulder production lines. Crowded shift changes. Packed break and locker rooms.
The statement said additional vaccination events are planned this week for Tyson team members in Arkansas, Michigan and Missouri.
A total of 19,000 of the company's U.S. employees have been vaccinated at more than 50 events held onsite at Tyson facilities or through an external source across the country. This includes team members who were recently vaccinated at Lexington and Madison, Nebraska facilities, according to the statement.
A spokeswoman said workers who live in Iowa but work across state lines are eligible — like those who work at the Dakota City plant.