Tyson to hold employee vaccination event Friday at Dakota City plant

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- Tyson Foods, Inc. will hold a vaccination event Friday to provide more than 4,000 employees access to the COVID-19 vaccine at its Dakota City beef plant.

Tyson said in a statement released Tuesday that vaccines are being provided at the beef plant, the largest of its six U.S. beef operations in conjunction with the local health department.

Food manufacturing workers are among the priority groups now eligible for vaccination in Nebraska.

"We're pleased to offer our team members convenient access to the vaccine and are committed to a long-term strategy that ensures any team member who wants a vaccine will receive one," said Dan Heffernan, vice president of human resources for Tyson Fresh Meats, the beef and pork subsidiary of Tyson Foods. "We're focused on educating and encouraging our team members to be vaccinated and will continue to leverage both onsite events and our relationships with local health departments to continue making the vaccine easily accessible."

According to the statement, to date, more than 160 team members at the Dakota City plant who qualified under previous eligible groups have been vaccinated, including in those in health services or over age 65.