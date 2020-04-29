Tyson to temporarily halt production at Dakota City beef plant amid rising COVID-19 concerns

Employers who fail to comply with those conditions should close "until such time a response plan is in place," according to the statement, which also was signed by Sergeant Bluff Mayor Jon Winkel, North Sioux City Mayor Randy Fredericksen and Dakota City Mayor Jerry Yacevich.

The Dakota City facility, which is by far metro Sioux City's largest employer, is the latest meat plant to temporarily close to contain the virus. Other shutdowns have included Tyson pork plants in Waterloo and Columbus Junction, Iowa, the Smithfield Foods pork plant in Sioux Falls and the JBS USA pork plant in Worthington.

Meatpackers have struggled to contain the virus in the plants, where workers typically work side by side in production lines and often share crowded locker rooms and cafeterias.

On Tuesday, Seaboard Triumph Foods announced that 11 workers at the Sioux City pork plant had tested positive for COVID-19.

In an interview with The Journal Wednesday prior to Tyson's temporary closure announcement, Scott noted he had spoken with Tyson Fresh Meats President Steve Stouffer.

"I'm not going to pick on Tyson, because today we had Seaboard," Scott said. "It could be Wells (Enterprises in Le Mars) tomorrow. It could be any of them.