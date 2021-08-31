U.S. 20 bypass ramp to close overnight Wednesday for pavement patching

SIOUX CITY -- A pavement patching operation on the U.S. 20 bypass in Sioux City will require closing the exit ramp from eastbound U.S. 20 to Sunnybrook Drive overnight Wednesday.
The closure will run from 8 p.m. to midnight, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation's District 3 Office.
The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. Drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles and wear seat belts.
