U.S. 20 bypass ramps to be closed for resurfacing

SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Highway 20 entrance and exit ramps in Sioux City are scheduled to be closed intermittently during nighttime hours this week for resurfacing.

The Iowa Department of Transportation said closures will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday, weather permitting. The closures along the U.S. 20 bypass are as scheduled:

Monday

-- Eastbound U.S. 20: entrance ramp from Lakeport Road, exit ramp to Sunnybrook Drive.

Tuesday

-- Eastbound U.S. 20: entrance loop from Sunnybrook Drive, entrance ramp from Morningside Avenue, exit ramp to Morningside Avenue.

Wednesday

-- Eastbound U.S. 20: exit ramp to eastbound U.S. 20, exit ramp to Gordon Drive.

-- Westbound U.S. 20: entrance loop from Gordon Drive.

Thursday

-- Westbound U.S. 20: entrance ramp from Gordon Drive, entrance ramp from Morningside Avenue, exit ramp to Sunnybrook Drive, exit ramp to Morningside Avenue.

Friday

-- Westbound U.S. 20: entrance ramp from Sunnybrook Drive, exit ramp to Lakeport Road.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.