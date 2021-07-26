U.S. 20 bypass ramps to be closed for resurfacing

SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Highway 20 entrance and exit ramps in Sioux City are scheduled to be closed intermittently during nighttime hours this week for resurfacing.

The Iowa Department of Transportation said closures will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday, weather permitting. The closures along the U.S. 20 bypass are as scheduled:

Monday

-- Eastbound U.S. 20: entrance ramp from Sunnybrook Drive, exit ramp to U.S. 20 eastbound, exit loop to Gordon Drive.

Tuesday

-- Westbound U.S. 20: entrance loop from Gordon Drive, entrance ramp from Gordon Drive.

Wednesday

-- Westbound U.S. 20: exit ramp to Morningside Avenue, entrance ramp from Morningside Avenue.

Thursday

-- Westbound U.S. 20: entrance ramp from Sunnybrook Drive, exit ramp to Sunnybrook Drive, exit ramp to Lakeport Road.

Friday

-- Eastbound U.S. 20: entrance ramp from Lakeport Road, exit ramp to Sunnybrook Drive.

Saturday

-- Westbound U.S. 20: entrance ramp from Sunnybrook Drive, exit ramp to Morningside Avenue, entrance ramp from Morningside Avenue.

