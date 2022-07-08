U.S. 20 lane closures scheduled between Sioux City, Lawton

SIOUX CITY -- Lane closures on U.S. Highway 20 between Sioux City and Lawton are scheduled to begin Monday, when workers begin a hot-mix asphalt resurfacing project.
The closures will be in effect until Sept. 7, the Iowa Department of Transportation said. Both eastbound and westbound lanes will be affected.
The IDOT added the $3.9 million project this year and is using funds from the bipartisan infrastructure bill to pay for it.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
