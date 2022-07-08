 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
U.S. 20 lane closures scheduled between Sioux City, Lawton

Street construction
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- Lane closures on U.S. Highway 20 between Sioux City and Lawton are scheduled to begin Monday, when workers begin a hot-mix asphalt resurfacing project.

The closures will be in effect until Sept. 7, the Iowa Department of Transportation said. Both eastbound and westbound lanes will be affected.

The IDOT added the $3.9 million project this year and is using funds from the bipartisan infrastructure bill to pay for it.

