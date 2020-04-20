U.S. 20 ramp in Sioux City to close for patching

-
SIOUX CITY -- The westbound U.S. 20 ramp to southbound Interstate 29 in Sioux City will close Thursday evening for patching.
According to a statement from the Iowa DOT, the ramp will be closed from 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday for a nighttime patching operation.
During the closure, motorists will be directed around the work zone using U.S. 20, I-129 and Dakota Avenue.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
