U.S. 20 ramp in Sioux City to close for patching
Road closed sign
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- The westbound U.S. 20 ramp to southbound Interstate 29 in Sioux City will close Thursday evening for patching. 

According to a statement from the Iowa DOT, the ramp will be closed from 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday for a nighttime patching operation.

During the closure, motorists will be directed around the work zone using U.S. 20, I-129 and Dakota Avenue.

