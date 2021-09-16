U.S. 20 ramp to I-29 to close for bridge work

SIOUX CITY -- A ramp at the Interstate 29 and U.S. Highway 20 junction in Sioux City will be closed for approximately six weeks for a bridge deck overlay project.
The Iowa Department of Transportation said that it will close the ramp from eastbound U.S. 20 to northbound I-29 at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
During the closure, eastbound U.S. 20 to northbound I-29 traffic will be detoured to Lakeport Road, onto westbound U.S. 20 and to northbound I-29.
Two ramps currently closed will be reopened prior to Tuesday's ramp closure.
The northbound I-29 to westbound U.S. 20 ramp is expected to reopen Saturday, and the eastbound U.S. 20 to southbound I-29 ramp should reopen on Tuesday.
