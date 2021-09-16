U.S. 20 ramp to I-29 to close for bridge work

SIOUX CITY -- A ramp at the Interstate 29 and U.S. Highway 20 junction in Sioux City will be closed for approximately six weeks for a bridge deck overlay project.

The Iowa Department of Transportation said that it will close the ramp from eastbound U.S. 20 to northbound I-29 at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

During the closure, eastbound U.S. 20 to northbound I-29 traffic will be detoured to Lakeport Road, onto westbound U.S. 20 and to northbound I-29.