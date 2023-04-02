SIOUX CITY — As motorists navigate the traffic cones and lane closures on U.S. Highway 20 east of Sioux City this summer, they'll no doubt be grumbling behind their steering wheels about the inconvenience.

City officials, however, look beyond the temporary hassle and see the brighter side of a two-year Iowa Department of Transportation project that will rebuild the two miles of U.S. 20 east of the city and reconfigure the interchange with U.S. Highway 75.

Though it will cause some short-term frustration during construction, the project is expected to assist long-term development plans for the city's east side and improve access to growing housing developments that currently have no direct access to U.S. 20.

"It will be a positive. You'll get that extra access into Whispering Creek," said Chris Madsen, a senior planner in the city's Planning Division. "Our future land use plan calls for development in that area."

Work on the $32.6 million project began in the past two weeks with tree removal on the south side of the highway. Workers have begun removing a raised median on Gordon Drive just east of Menards so traffic can cross over to the other side of the divided four-lane highway while either side is closed.

By the end of April, the eastbound lanes will be closed, and traffic will be switched to a head-to-head pattern in the westbound lanes.

The IDOT plans to reconstruct two miles of the highway from the U.S.20/Gordon Drive and U.S. 75 interchange east to Carroll Avenue to even the elevation between the eastbound and westbound sides. Decks on bridges over Little Whiskey Creek just east of Carroll Avenue will be replaced.

The eastbound lanes will be rebuilt this year, and construction is expected to be completed in late fall. The westbound lanes will be reconstructed in 2024.

Work also will begin this spring on the reconfiguration of the U.S. 20/U.S. 75 interchange. The interchange's current traffic loops and cloverleaf design will be replaced with a diamond-shaped interchange and the addition of traffic signals to control traffic. Work this year includes construction of new ramps on the south side of the interchange and closure of the high-speed ramp off of northbound U.S. 75 onto eastbound U.S. 20.

The new design is more amenable to an urban setting than the current interchange, which was designed in the 1970s, long before the bypass that extends north from U.S. 20 to link with U.S. 75 on the city's north side was finished in 2001, said Dakin Schultz, IDOT District 3 transportation planner.

"This was seen as an opportunity to address a lot of future concerns. Instead of waiting for the problem, we are being a little more proactive," he said. "It's recognizing what's occurring east of Sioux City. That's a growing area."

Once construction is finished, U.S. 20 will be safer and also mesh better with future development, Schultz said.

Schultz said driver sight distances will be improved once the U.S. 20 lanes are on an even elevation. Elimination of the high-speed ramp makes room for the future extension of Glen Ellen Road to the north, where it will intersect with U.S. 20.

Linking Glen Ellen Road with U.S. 20 has been in city planners' sights for a long time. The street turns south off of U.S. 20, providing access to Cornerstone World Outreach church and one home before ending. It resumes farther to the south in the Whispering Creek housing development and continues south to Old Highway 141 southeast of the city.

Water and sewer lines already are in place along the planned street route, city public works director Dave Carney said. A Glen Ellen Road/U.S. 20 intersection would provide a north entrance to the Whispering Creek area, adding convenience for residents to enter and exit the developing area. A through street also makes the area more appealing for other developers.

"Streets are like water mains, the more we can loop them, it gives us more options," Carney said.

Glen Ellen Road construction is currently not in the city's capital improvement budget, and the area would need to be annexed into city limits, Madsen said. It'll likely occur as development continues in the area.

With a rebuilt U.S. 20, Glen Ellen Road improvements could happen sooner rather than later. The city's future land use plan shows commercial development along the highway and residential development to continue to the south. The reconstruction of U.S. 20 could encourage developers to speed up their plans.

"It does allow for the connection for Glen Ellen to be made and opens up that area for development," Madsen said of the U.S. 20 reconstruction project.