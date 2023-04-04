SIOUX CITY -- Traffic on U.S. Highway 75 between Hinton and Merrill will be switched to a head-to-head pattern on April 12 in advance of the latest phase of the highway's reconstruction.

Northbound traffic will be switched to the southbound lanes at approximately 8 a.m., weather permitting. A 13-foot, 4-inch width restriction will be in place, and no left turns will be permitted in the construction zone.

The Iowa Department of Transportation will rebuild the two-lane, 6-mile section of northbound U.S. 75 between Hinton and Merrill this summer. The $27.9 million project is expected to be completed Oct. 20.

Reconstruction of the two southbound lanes is in the IDOT's construction program for 2024. Once completed, both sides of the four-lane highway will be on roughly the same elevation.

The latest phase of construction will be the fifth of the six-phase project to rebuild U.S. 75 from just north of Sioux City to Plymouth County Road C-38, just south of Le Mars.