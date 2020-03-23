U.S. Attorney asks public to report suspected COVID-19 fraud

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- Federal Justice Department officials are urging citizens to report suspected fraud schemes related to the coronavirus and COVID-19 illness.

Peter Deegan, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa, said the public can notify the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or via email at disaster@leo.gov.

"There are people out there who will try to take advantage of COVID-19 for selfish financial benefit. I am asking everyone in our communities to stay vigilant and report suspected fraud," Deegan said.

Examples of the fraud include:

-- Individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online.

-- Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

-- Malicious websites and apps that appear to share coronavirus-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received.

-- Seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations.

-- Medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures.

