U.S. Attorney asks public to report suspected COVID-19 fraud

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- Federal Justice Department officials are urging citizens to report suspected fraud schemes related to the coronavirus and COVID-19 illness.
Peter Deegan, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa, said the public can notify the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or via email at disaster@leo.gov.
"There are people out there who will try to take advantage of COVID-19 for selfish financial benefit. I am asking everyone in our communities to stay vigilant and report suspected fraud," Deegan said.
Examples of the fraud include:
-- Individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online.
-- Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
-- Malicious websites and apps that appear to share coronavirus-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received.
-- Seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations.
-- Medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures.