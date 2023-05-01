SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- In the middle of tour throughout northeast Nebraska, U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith (R-Scottsbluff) made a stop at the Norm Waitt St. YMCA Monday afternoon.

"I know no YMCA is ever the same but this is the first one that can be considered riverfront property," he said, surveying the YMCA, which overlooks the Missouri River on the South Sioux City side.