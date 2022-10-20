U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken makes swing through Sioux City to vote and speak at WIT, less than 20 days until elections

SIOUX CITY -- On the same day U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken came to Sioux City to cast his ballot in the 2022 election, the Democratic nominee made a stop at Western Iowa Tech Community College to deliver a message aimed squarely at his opponent.

"He's beatable. And we're going to beat him," Franken, a retired three-star Navy Admiral, said of seven-term incumbent Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley.

The event was just one part of a 10-day push through Western and Northern Iowa that comes as Franken, 64, finds himself just 3 percentage points behind Grassley, 89, among likely voters in a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll published last week and conducted by J. Ann Selzer & Company. The closest brush Grassley had with electoral defeat was in 1980, when he defeated Democrat John Culver by 8 percentage points.

Franken, who was introduced by State Sen. Jackie Smith (currently in a tough race of her own against Republican Rocky De Witt), kept his speech to about 30 minutes yet hit an array of topics including inflation, immigration, infrastructure and eminent domain.

Inflation

A recent ad from Grassley's campaign accused of Franken of believing U.S. senators have no place in fighting inflation. The Sioux City resident didn't mention the commercial directly but did express empathy for those most affected by rising costs.

"My heart bleeds for those who are most troubled by inflation," Franken said to the crowd of several dozen supporters.

As for potential fixes, Franken proposed: "Look at large corporate profits and ensure that corporate entities are good stewards of their excessive profits." In June 2022, ABC News reported that a number of economists believe rising corporate profits do "account for more than half of the increase in prices while others say they have caused little or none of the hikes."

Further expounding on the topic, Franken asked of Iowa's longest-serving senator: "Has anybody known of anything Grassley has led on?"

Immigration

Franken asserted the national Republican Party has no intention to get any kind of bipartisan immigration plan done.

"It is my plan," Franken said.

In the 2020 cycle, when Franken failed to get out of the Democratic primary, he pitched several ideas including expanding worker visa programs and making pathways to citizenship more possible for individuals who qualify for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program.

The DACA program, which shields immigrants brought to the U.S. as children -- colloquially known as "Dreamers" -- from deportation and allows them to obtain drivers' licenses, was begun under then-President Barack Obama in 2012. Polls have suggested an overwhelming majority of Americans support the DACA program.

"We need to be the place where people want to be here," said Franken.

Infrastructure

With respect to the 2022 Infrastructure Bill signed by President Joe Biden, Franken said: "The Construction we’re seeing throughout the state is part of that bill getting executed. We will be better for it."

He honed in on Sioux City infrastructure issues -- the city has suffered from deficiencies in its water mains, notably a cast-iron main on Pierce Street thought to be more than 110 years old, which broke down three times in little more than a year.

"Many of the pipes we see breaking in Sioux City, they’ve been there since the beginning of time," he said.

Eminent domain

In this cycle, a number of candidates in Iowa have rushed to show their concern about the use of eminent domain for a pair of pipeline projects. Franken suggested the expropriation of private land for use by a private company is "doubling down" on corporate greed.

Franken also worried about corporations making it impossible for small family farms to start up. In a tweet last week, Franken's campaign denounced "The massive transfer of Iowa land from individual farmers to the rich and corporate entities who have little to no skin in the game," following a record-setting auction of farmland in Plymouth County. (The buyer of that land was a farmer in the area.)

"Nobody can start farming today unless you’re a large corporate entity," Franken said Thursday. "And I’m not so sure that that’s the future for Iowa."

Grassley response

In a statement anticipating Franken's event, the Grassley campaign said in part "Nobody works harder for Iowans than Chuck Grassley. Iowans know the Senator we need is the Senator we've got."

Near the top of his address to the WITCC crowd, Franken made his claim to being the fighter the state needs.

"No matter your party, what we will all agree on is we need someone in Washington to fight for you."