Sioux City Journal file

JACKSON, Neb. -- Traffic on U.S. Highway 20 through Jackson is scheduled to be shifted next week for phase two of the reconstruction of the highway through town.

Eastbound traffic will be shifted to new pavement on the south side of the highway. Traffic will be maintained through the construction zone with reduced speed, pilot cars and flaggers, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Work began in April on the pavement removal and replacement project, which also included sidewalk replacement.

Completion is anticipated in late September.

