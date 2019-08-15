JACKSON, Neb. -- Traffic on U.S. Highway 20 through Jackson is scheduled to be shifted next week for phase two of the reconstruction of the highway through town.
Eastbound traffic will be shifted to new pavement on the south side of the highway. Traffic will be maintained through the construction zone with reduced speed, pilot cars and flaggers, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy