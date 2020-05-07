UFCW calls for COVID-19 tests for all essential workers it represents in metro Sioux City

DAKOTA CITY -- With COVID-19 tests for all Tyson Fresh Meats employees in Dakota City completed, the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 222 called Thursday for Iowa and Nebraska to mandate testing for all other essential workers it represents in metro Sioux City.
"Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to implement universal testing at every workplace we represent," the union said in a statement. "Every member of Local 222 is critical to our community and our nation surviving and thriving during this pandemic.
"In Nebraska they include the food workers at empirical foods and in Iowa they include food workers at GELITA, Seaboard Triumph Foods and Darling, as well as health care workers at MercyOne Siouxland. Together with these companies, we’ve been working hard to obtain coronavirus testing for all of our members who play such essential roles and give them the testing they need to keep themselves, their coworkers and their families safe. It’s long past time for the governors of Iowa and Nebraska to fully commit to universal testing for all our essential workers."
The Tyson Dakota City plant, easily the metro area's largest employer, reopened Thursday following a six-day pause. The meat giant shut down its largest beef plant to give it a deep cleaning and test its entire 4,300-member workforce.
"There is no measure not worth taking to protect these workers and we believe that companies, like Tyson, along with our state and federal governments all have a role in ensuring safety,'' the union said in a statement. "That’s why we’ve worked hard with our employers and state and local governments to ensure that there are critical safety measures in place like universal testing for all employees. It’s a critical measure to make sure that these workplaces are as safe as possible and, thanks in part to the commitment of the state of Nebraska, it happened in Dakota City."
At least four Dakota City workers have died of COVID-19 and nearly 700 others had tested positive for the virus as of late last week.
Local 222 also represents unionized food processing at the Seaboard Triumph Foods pork plant, where at least one worker has died of COVID-19. The plant, Sioux City's largest employer, employs around 2,400 workers.
