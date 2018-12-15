SIOUX CITY -- The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union has taken control of UFCW Local 222 after the local union president was charged with assaulting a union steward.
President Daniel Risner and other Local 222 officials were removed from office under an emergency trusteeship ordered by UFCW International President Anthony "Marc" Perrone, according to a Dec. 6 letter sent to local members. The Journal obtained a copy of the letter, which says a hearing on the action will be held within 30 days.
UFCW Local 222, the largest private sector union in metro Sioux City, represents more than 3,000 hourly workers at the Tyson Foods beef plant in Dakota City, Nebraska, and more than 800 hourly employees at the Seaboard Triumph Foods pork plant in Sioux City, among other workers.
The UFCW International said the trusteeship became necessary after an investigation revealed Risner "violently assaulted a steward who was urging the president to file a grievance on behalf of a fellow union member.
Risner and the steward exchanged words on Oct. 17 at the Local 222 office at 3038 S. Lakeport St., according to records filed in Woodbury County District Court. The argument continued into the parking lot, where Risner punched the victim in the face, leaving him with a cut on his cheek, according to court records.
Risner, 51, was initially charged with assault. On Nov. 30, he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct. He was ordered to pay a $65 fine, plus a 35 percent criminal surcharge and court fees.
The UFCW International letter, signed by Perrone, did not identify Risner by name.
The letter said the Local 222 president has "engaged in angry outburst directed at union members on prior occasions.'' In addition, the UFCW International found that:
-- Members were fearful of him because of his violent and angry tendencies;
-- The president did nothing to address his anger issues or resolve members' fear of him;
-- The Local Union Executive Board hadn't previously take corrective action;
-- Local members threatened to resign if he remained.
UFCW Region 6 Director Tish Ramirez has been named trustee of Local 222, giving her the power to run the union on a temporary basis. No current or former Local 222 officers, employees or agents are authorized to represent the union unless they receive authorization from Ramirez.
Region 6 represents Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas.
Neither Ramirez nor a UFCW spokesman responded to repeated requests for comment on this situation. Risner could not be immediately reached for comment Saturday.
At the upcoming hearing, open to all members of Local 222, former officers will have an opportunity to examine and cross-examine witnesses, present other evidence, and argue for or against the trusteeship.