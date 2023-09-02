SIOUX CITY — The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 222, one of the largest labor unions in metro Sioux City, has merged with the Nebraska-based UFCW Local 293, roughly doubling its membership.
The merger became effective Friday.
The vote, which took place during the second-to-last week in August, was overwhelmingly in favor of the consolidation, with 98 percent of Local 222 members voting in favor and 88 percent of Local 293 supporting it.
Local 222 represents unionized workers at some of metro Sioux City’s largest employers, which includes thousands of frontline hourly workers at Tyson Foods’ beef plant in Dakota City and Seaboard Triumph’s pork plant in Sioux City, as well as registered nurses at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.
The combined union will be headquartered in Sioux City at Local 222’s current offices at 3038 South Lakeport St. All of the Local 293 offices will remain open and staff will be retained. Local 293 has offices in Crete, Omaha, Fremont, Schulyer, and Grand Island, Nebraska.
Local 293 has roughly the same number of members as Local 222 — about 4,200 prior to the merger. Both locals represent unionized workers in meat plants, along with manufacturing and healthcare facilities.
Due to its historical significance, the combined local will keep the Local 222 designation, said Jaylee Hurst, secretary-treasurer with the Local 222 and a former nurse. The Local 222 name goes back more than half a century, to when the union itself was the Amalgamated Meatcutters and Butcher Workmen of North America.
“Local 222 will be the name — there’s a lot of history that follows Local 222, and the members feel pretty strongly about that,” Hurst said. “Local 293, they went through a merger within the last 10 years, and they actually aren’t too attached to their number.”
The Amalgamated Meatcutters Local 222 was noted for lengthy and intense strikes during the 1970s and 1980s, which at various points escalated to the level that National Guard troops were called out, multimillion-dollar lawsuits were filed and federal mediators were brought in; the union was frequently engaged in wage and benefit disputes at the then-IBP plant in Dakota City. IBP was acquired by Tyson Foods in 2001.
At the national level, the Amalgamated Meatcutters in 1979 underwent one of the largest union mergers in U.S. labor history, when it combined with the Retail Clerks International Union to form the UFCW. At the time of the merger, the UFCW had roughly 1.25 million members. Today it has around 1.3 million.
Hurst said the latest merger and restructuring will help keep the union’s administrative costs down, though she also noted that “all the offices are staying open, nobody’s losing their job.” If anything, she said the merger will strengthen the union and extend its reach. Local 222 now has a presence in 16 counties in Iowa and Nebraska, and has labor contracts with 17 companies.
The United Food and Commercial Worker Local 222 union offices are shown Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at 3028 South Lakeport St. in Sioux City, Iowa.
“We can reduce administrative costs and bookkeeping costs and whatnot by having one president, one secretary-treasurer,” Hurst said. “And then, hiring more business agents, which are the boots on the ground. We want to do the opposite of what the companies have done, where they’ve just inflated their administration.”