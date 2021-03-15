UK COVID-19 variant detected in Northeast Nebraska

SIOUX CITY -- Someone living in Cedar, Dixon, Wayne or Thurston counties has been infected with the coronavirus variant first detected in the United Kingdom, Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department said in a statement released Monday.

The U.K. variant, known as B.1.1.7, has proven to be more infectious and causes more severe illness than the original COVID-19 virus.

According to the health department, as more people become ill with this new variant, there will likely be more severe cases and subsequently more hospitalizations and deaths.

"The presence of a viral variant in the local population provides a strong reminder of the importance for each of us to use every possible intervention we have available to slow the spread of the virus. These interventions include wearing a face mask, keeping a 6-foot distance, washing your hands well and often, and getting vaccinated when the vaccine is offered to you. It is also extremely important that people continue to stay home and away from others if they have any of the COVID-19 symptoms and get tested," the statement said.