SIOUX CITY -- Fool House: The Ultimate '90s Dance Party will be playing at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., on Oct. 20.
Fool House is a live musical event paying homage to the golden era of boy bands, hip hop and pop punk. With a larger-than-life production, this show recreates the sights, sounds and energy of the biggest stars of the 1990s.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or at the hotel's Rock Shop.
All Anthem events are for audiences, 21 and over.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
