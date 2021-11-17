UNCERTAIN FUTURE: Hat rack art outside Sioux City Hall, that benefited the needy, could soon go

SIOUX CITY -- The future of a hat rack bolted to the sidewalk outside Sioux City Hall hangs in the balance.

The Sculpt Siouxland board is leaning toward permanently removing "Hang Your Hat 3," an example of ready-made art from Ken Peterson and a part of the nonprofit organization's collection, according to Sioux City Art Center Director Todd Behrens.

Behrens said Wednesday that the hat rack, a popular place to leave coats and other clothing for the needy, was recently taken out because it had become rusty and one of its hooks had broken off.

"Nothing official has been done, but what we discussed was actually pulling that piece from the Sculpt Siouxland collection. This is its third go-round. It's kind of a continual thing that needs to be either repainted or replaced," said Behrens, who noted that there is a process for removing pieces from the collection, which can take a few months. "The Sculpt Siouxland board is moving toward removing that from its collection."

During the council comments portion of Monday's Sioux City Council meeting, Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr said the city had no part in the hat rack's removal. At that time, Schoenherr and other council members were under the impression that the rack would undergo repairs and then be put back in its place.

"I'd like to see it get a quick repair and at least go back for the winter," she said Wednesday, after being informed by The Journal that the Sculpt Siouxland board is weighing permanent removal. "If people are used to that, maybe we can replace it with something else."

Peterson was living in Sioux City in 2008 when he went to Pier One, bought a coat rack and bolted it to the sidewalk where an earlier Sculpt Siouxland work of his had sat.

This first version of the rack, which Peterson placed in front of the former Little Chicago Deli at 525 Fourth St., didn't last long. Vandals snapped it in half at one point, and at another point tied it to a tree. The rack was replaced with a second version, which was later moved to its present-day spot near City Hall, and, then, a third version, "Hang Your Hat 3."

Behrens said the rack is currently in storage at the Art Center.

"One of the things that we'll have to deal with is that the artist no longer lives in the community. He lives on the West Coast," Behrens said. "We'll have to work with him on what the future might be, and we'll talk to the donors, as well."

As part of its award-winning 2018 series on homelessness in Sioux City, The Journal featured the rack, which matches donors of winter coats and other clothing with local residents living on the street.

From the start, Peterson said he envisioned the rack as sort of a thrift store, operating outside the parameters of a traditional brick-and-mortar store. He said the informal exchange quickly became a hit with those living on the fringes of society, who are uncomfortable entering a store or seeking social services.

"Immediately after I put the piece up, I started hanging stuff on it, and that caught on pretty well," Peterson said in a 2018 interview.

