Uncertainty looms over 2020 county fairs in Northwest Iowa

MOVILLE, Iowa -- The fate of county fairs in Northwest Iowa, some of which are hugely popular summertime events, remains up in the air as of this week due to fear of the novel coronavirus.
Official decisions for some of the fairs are expected in coming weeks; announcements from recent weeks seem to indicate that the fairs will, at the very least, be formatted differently than normal. Most of the fairs are planned for next month, though some -- including those in Woodbury and Clay counties -- go a bit later into the summer.
The 92nd annual Woodbury County Fair, scheduled for Aug. 5-9, will go on in some form. In a Facebook post near the end of May, fair organizers wrote that a tentative decision has been made to proceed with 4-H/FFA livestock and static exhibits and bottle baby fair.
"At this time we do not know exactly what our 2020 fair will look like, but the Woodbury County Fair Board agrees that each 4-H/FFA member & Bottle Baby participant should have an opportunity to showcase their projects in a fair setting," fair organizers wrote in the post.
Andrea Fleck, the manager of the Woodbury County Fair, said in a text message that fair organizers will decide what the county fair will look like once the Iowa State Fair announces their decision. 4-H events, she said, are a high priority, which is why organizers went ahead and planned to have those.
Prospective fair-goers have been wondering what's going to happen. Attendance at last year's fair was estimated at more than 90,000.
"We get daily calls about the fate of the fair. We always remind people that our fair is still two months away and we are taking our time to make the right decisions for our fair and our county," Fleck said in a text message.
Plymouth County Fair officials made their own announcement on Facebook this week, writing that an official announcement of their plans will be announced June 12.
"The Plymouth County Fairboard continues to monitor the Covid-19 pandemic. The board will be meeting with local officials along with Public Health and the Emergency manager to make some decisions on the 2020 Fair and what changes may need to be made to be in compliance with CDC guidelines," the Plymouth County Fair officials wrote.
The Clay County Fair, billed as “The World’s Greatest County Fair" which attracts a purported 300,000 people, is similarly unsettled; a May 4 post on the fair's Facebook page seemed to indicate a desire to proceed with the fair, though organizers also noted that the decision to proceed (or not proceed) will be made in late July.
"At this point, the outlook for fall events remains unclear as CDC and Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines do not extend that far into the future. So, we are doing what we always do – full-speed ahead planning for 'The World’s Greatest County Fair,'" Jeremy Parsons, the fair's CEO and manager, wrote in the post.
The Lyon County Fair Board announced in a Facebook post May 29 that all non-youth fair activities would be canceled for the 2020 fair, with the exception of races held in the grandstand; the commercial building will be closed.
"4-H and FFA livestock shows will be a show-and-go format with the wash rack facilities being closed. Static judging will be State Fair style with no conference judging taking place," Lyon County Fair officials wrote in the Facebook post.
Uncertainty is perhaps most fixed on the Iowa State Fair, a juggernaut event dating back to the 19th century that attracted more than 1.1 million people last year. State fairs in other states, including those of Indiana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin, have already been called off due to the virus.
A decision on the the 2020 Iowa State Fair is expected by June 15.
"In an effort to give us the best chance at the safest and healthiest possible Iowa State Fair in 2020, we continue to thoughtfully review our plans while carefully navigating the ever-changing COVID-19 landscape," Iowa State Fair organizers wrote on the fair's website.
"We ask that you continue to be patient as we gather and analyze the many unique experiences that Iowans hold near and dear at the Iowa State Fair. We don’t take this decision lightly and we know that time is of the essence."
