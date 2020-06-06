Uncertainty looms over 2020 county fairs in Northwest Iowa

Prospective fair-goers have been wondering what's going to happen. Attendance at last year's fair was estimated at more than 90,000.

"We get daily calls about the fate of the fair. We always remind people that our fair is still two months away and we are taking our time to make the right decisions for our fair and our county," Fleck said in a text message.

Plymouth County Fair officials made their own announcement on Facebook this week, writing that an official announcement of their plans will be announced June 12.

"The Plymouth County Fairboard continues to monitor the Covid-19 pandemic. The board will be meeting with local officials along with Public Health and the Emergency manager to make some decisions on the 2020 Fair and what changes may need to be made to be in compliance with CDC guidelines," the Plymouth County Fair officials wrote.

The Clay County Fair, billed as “The World’s Greatest County Fair" which attracts a purported 300,000 people, is similarly unsettled; a May 4 post on the fair's Facebook page seemed to indicate a desire to proceed with the fair, though organizers also noted that the decision to proceed (or not proceed) will be made in late July.