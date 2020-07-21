Unemployment again falls in metro Sioux City amid COVID-19 pandemic

Overall employment remains 3,000 jobs below the March level. Every sector except government (-200) and professional and business services (unchanged) added jobs from May to June.

Metro employment is still down 4,900 jobs from the same month last year, with jobs in leisure and hospitality (-3,300) representing 67.3% of that total. Local government remains down 1,700 jobs from June 2019 and will likely see little gain until at least the new school year begins. Many municipalities also have opted to avoid large gatherings by cancelling many organized activities and not opening popular summer venues such as pools that normally would require additional employees.

Manufacturing employment is just 200 below one year ago. Compared to others, that sector fared quite well through the pandemic, trimming just 3.89 percent of employment from March to April.

Sioux City's unemployment rate for June was slightly better than the statewide average of 8 percent. Three other large Iowa cities had higher rates Cedar Rapids (9.2); Des Moines (8.8) and Waterloo-Cedar Falls (8.3) while Iowa City had a lower rate of 7.2 percent.

The ranks of the unemployed also continued to steadily fall elsewhere in Northwest Iowa in June.

Lyon County again had the lowest rate of 3.2 percent, down from 4.1 in May. In Dickinson County, home to the Iowa Great Lakes region, the jobless rate fell from 9.8 percent in May to 7 percent in June as resorts and other seasonal businesses opened for the summer.

