Unemployment again falls in metro Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Unemployment in metro Sioux City ticked down to 3.1% in December as employers added 200 non-farm jobs, according to state data released Tuesday.
The jobless rate in Sioux City MSA -- defined as Woodbury and Plymouth counties in Iowa, Dakota and Dixon counties in Nebraska, and Union County in South Dakota -- was 3.2% in November, according to Iowa Workforce.
Sioux City's rate for December matched the statewide average of 3 percent for the month. Of the state's largest cities, only Ames (2.1%) and Iowa City (2.8%) had rates lower than Sioux City's. Both Ames and Iowa City are home to large state universities.
Rates for the other largest cities were: Cedar Rapids (3.8%); Dubuque (3.5%); Des Moines (3.4%) and Waterloo-Cedar Falls (3.4%).
A total of 86,800 people were employed in non-farm occupations in metro Sioux City in December, up 200 from the previous month, according to Iowa Workforce. The largest gains came in trade and transportation (800) and retail (500).
The biggest losses were in professional and business services and leisure and hospitality, which shed 200 jobs each. The losses likely reflect the continuing drag the coronavirus pandemic has been on tourism and entertainment. Some eating and drinking establishments have been reluctant to re-open while COVID-19 cases continued to mount, and some customers reduced their patronage of such establishments while social distancing guidelines are still in effect, according to Iowa Workforce.
In April, as COVID-19 sank its claws into Iowa and unprecedented lockdowns were implemented nationwide, metro Sioux City lost around 7,700 jobs as the unemployment rate soared from 3.6 percent in March to 9.3 percent in April, as the region lost 7,700 jobs, according to Iowa Workforce Development data.to 9.5 percent, a local level not seen in state records dating back to 1990.
The local rate slowly tumbled in the following months. By October, it fell to 2.8 percent, as the local economy added 800 non-farm jobs and reached pre-coronavirus employment levels.
Elsewhere in Northwest Iowa, the ranks of the unemployed also continued to steadily fall in December.
Neighboring Lyon and Sioux counties tied for the lowest unemployment among the state's 99 counties, with both posting microscopic 1.1 percent rates, according to Iowa Workforce. Eight other area counties -- Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Ida, O'Brien, Osceola, Plymouth and Sac -- all had rates below 3 percent.
Crawford County had the area's highest jobless rate of 4.5 percent for December, up from 3.6 percent in November.