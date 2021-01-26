Unemployment again falls in metro Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Unemployment in metro Sioux City ticked down to 3.1% in December as employers added 200 non-farm jobs, according to state data released Tuesday.

The jobless rate in Sioux City MSA -- defined as Woodbury and Plymouth counties in Iowa, Dakota and Dixon counties in Nebraska, and Union County in South Dakota -- was 3.2% in November, according to Iowa Workforce.

Sioux City's rate for December matched the statewide average of 3 percent for the month. Of the state's largest cities, only Ames (2.1%) and Iowa City (2.8%) had rates lower than Sioux City's. Both Ames and Iowa City are home to large state universities.

Rates for the other largest cities were: Cedar Rapids (3.8%); Dubuque (3.5%); Des Moines (3.4%) and Waterloo-Cedar Falls (3.4%).

A total of 86,800 people were employed in non-farm occupations in metro Sioux City in December, up 200 from the previous month, according to Iowa Workforce. The largest gains came in trade and transportation (800) and retail (500).