Unemployment falls slightly in metro Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Unemployment in metro Sioux City ticked down to 4.1% in February as employers added 100 non-farm jobs, according to state data released Tuesday.
The jobless rate in Sioux City MSA -- defined as Woodbury and Plymouth counties in Iowa, Dakota and Dixon counties in Nebraska, and Union County in South Dakota -- fell slightly from 4.3% in January, according to Iowa Workforce.
The state and national rates are seasonally adjusted while local rates are not.
Of the state's largest cities, only Ames (3%); Iowa City (3.8%) had lower rates than Sioux City's. Rates for other large metros included: Cedar Rapids (5.2%); Dubuque (5.1%); Des Moines (4.6%) and Waterloo (4.5%).
A total of 82,600 people were employed in non-farm occupations in metro Sioux City in February, up 100 from the previous month, according to Iowa Workforce. The largest gains came in government (300); leisure and hospitality (200) and professional and business services and manufacturing (100 each.
The biggest losses were in trade, transportation and warehousing, which pared 800 jobs. Retail accounted for 100 of the losses in that sector.
Overall, metro area employment remains down 800 non-farm jobs from a year ago and the the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In February 2020, the metro unemployment rate stood at a historically low 3.2%.
Professional and businesses services is the only sector that has posted a gain since then, adding 500 jobs. The hardest hit has been leisure and hospitality, which lost over 1,000 positions in the face of reduced travel, tourism and restrictions on in-person dining due to the virus
In April, as COVID-19 sank its claws into Iowa and unprecedented lockdowns were implemented nationwide, metro Sioux City lost around 7,700 jobs as the unemployment rate soared from 3.6 percent in March to 9.3 percent in April, a local level not seen in state records dating back to 1990.
The local rate slowly rebounded in the following months..
Elsewhere in Northwest Iowa, the ranks of the unemployed also continued to steadily fall in February.
Neighboring Lyon and Sioux counties tied for the lowest unemployment among the state's 99 counties, with both posting microscopic rates of 2.6% and 2.7%, respectively, according to Iowa Workforce. Eight other area counties -- Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Ida, O'Brien, Osceola, Plymouth and Sac -- all had rates of 4% or below.
Crawford County had the area's highest jobless rate of 6% for February.