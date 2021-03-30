Unemployment falls slightly in metro Sioux City

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Professional and businesses services is the only sector that has posted a gain since then, adding 500 jobs. The hardest hit has been leisure and hospitality, which lost over 1,000 positions in the face of reduced travel, tourism and restrictions on in-person dining due to the virus

In April, as COVID-19 sank its claws into Iowa and unprecedented lockdowns were implemented nationwide, metro Sioux City lost around 7,700 jobs as the unemployment rate soared from 3.6 percent in March to 9.3 percent in April, a local level not seen in state records dating back to 1990.

The local rate slowly rebounded in the following months..

Elsewhere in Northwest Iowa, the ranks of the unemployed also continued to steadily fall in February.

Neighboring Lyon and Sioux counties tied for the lowest unemployment among the state's 99 counties, with both posting microscopic rates of 2.6% and 2.7%, respectively, according to Iowa Workforce. Eight other area counties -- Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Ida, O'Brien, Osceola, Plymouth and Sac -- all had rates of 4% or below.

Crawford County had the area's highest jobless rate of 6% for February.

