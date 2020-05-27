Unemployment hits record 9.3% in metro Sioux City in April amid COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX CITY -- Unemployment in metro Sioux City skyrocketed to a record 9.3 percent in April as the coronvirus pandemic forced scores of businesses and government offices temporarily closed and laid off or furloughed workers.
In state records dating to 1990, it was the highest local jobless rate, above the 6.7 percent recorded in December 2010, according to Iowa Workforce Development.
Unemployment in Sioux City MSA -- defined today as Woodbury and Plymouth counties in Iowa, Dakota and Dixon counties in Nebraska, and Union County in South Dakota -- surged from 3.6 percent in March as the region lost 7,700 jobs, according to a report Wednesday from Iowa Workforce Development.
Leisure and hospitality absorbed the majority of the losses, shedding 3,500 positions, or 44.9 percent of total employment in the sector, according to state data. The downturn came as the state ordered restaurants, bars, casinos and other businesses to close for on-premise commerce.
Local government reported 2,200 fewer jobs in April, likely the result of shutting down K-12 schools in the early stages of the COVID-19 event. Retail trade cut 1,500 jobs and manufacturing pared 700 jobs. Goods-producing as a whole was unchanged.
State officials say many of the unemployed have since returned to work as Gov. Kim Reynolds lifted some virus-related restrictions on retailers and restaurants. On Thursday, bars will be allowed to reopen with some limitations, followed by casinos on Monday.
Sioux City's unemployment rate for April was slightly better than the statewide average of 10.2 percent and the national rate of 14.7 percent. Five other large Iowa cities had higher rates in April: Dubuque (12.7); Cedar Rapids (12.2); Des Moines (11.5); Waterloo-Cedar Falls (11.2) and Iowa City (9.4).
The ranks of the unemployed also jumped elsewhere in Northwest Iowa in April, but most area counties posted jobless rates below the statewide average.
Lyon County had the lowest rate of 4.7 percent in April, up from 2.6 in March. In Dickinson County, home to the Iowa Great Lakes region, which is highly dependent on summertime seasonal employment, the jobless rate surged to 13.1 percent in April, up from 4.5 percent a month earlier. Three other area counties had double-digit unemployment rates in April: Monona (11.5); Clay (10.5); and Woodbury (10.3). Plymouth, which is part of the Sioux City MSA, posted a 7.6 percent rate in April, up from 2.5 percent the previous month.
WATCH NOW: East High School graduates receive their diplomas drive-through style
