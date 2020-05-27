Unemployment hits record 9.3% in metro Sioux City in April amid COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Unemployment in metro Sioux City skyrocketed to a record 9.3 percent in April as the coronvirus pandemic forced scores of businesses and government offices temporarily closed and laid off or furloughed workers.

In state records dating to 1990, it was the highest local jobless rate, above the 6.7 percent recorded in December 2010, according to Iowa Workforce Development.

Unemployment in Sioux City MSA -- defined today as Woodbury and Plymouth counties in Iowa, Dakota and Dixon counties in Nebraska, and Union County in South Dakota -- surged from 3.6 percent in March as the region lost 7,700 jobs, according to a report Wednesday from Iowa Workforce Development.

Leisure and hospitality absorbed the majority of the losses, shedding 3,500 positions, or 44.9 percent of total employment in the sector, according to state data. The downturn came as the state ordered restaurants, bars, casinos and other businesses to close for on-premise commerce.

Local government reported 2,200 fewer jobs in April, likely the result of shutting down K-12 schools in the early stages of the COVID-19 event. Retail trade cut 1,500 jobs and manufacturing pared 700 jobs. Goods-producing as a whole was unchanged.