Unemployment rate in Sioux City goes up even as businesses add jobs

SIOUX CITY -- Unemployment in metro Sioux City ticked up to 2.7 percent in December, as employers added 200 non-farm jobs, according to a new state report.

The seasonally unadjusted jobless rate in Sioux City Metropolitan Statistical Area -- defined as Woodbury and Plymouth counties in Iowa, Dakota and Dixon counties in Nebraska, and Union County in South Dakota -- was 2.4 percent last month, unchanged from September, according to Iowa Workforce.

The number of unemployed has remained at near-historic lows for months as local businesses to struggled to fill key positions in the midst of an acute worker shortage. In December, the ranks of the employed stood at 85,700, up 200 from the previous month, according to Iowa Workforce.

"The gain is not large but is significant when considering the average November-to-December change over the past 10 years is -170," the state agency said in an analysis of the local numbers.

Goods-producing sectors shed 400 jobs in December, but manufacturing added 100 jobs, all in non-durable goods manufacturing. Service-providing industries added 600 jobs, boosted by a gain of 200 jobs in trade, transportation and warehousing, as well as an additional 100 jobs in professional and business services.

Sioux City metro's unemployment was below the statewide average of 3.5 percent. Of the five largest cities, only Ames (2.5%) had a lower jobless rates than Sioux City's. Rates for other large metros included: Cedar Rapids (3.3%); Des Moines (2.8%); and Waterloo (3.1%).

Overall, employment in metro Sioux City is up 500 jobs from one year ago, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unemployment remained low throughout Northwest Iowa in December. Among the state's 99 counties, Northwest Iowa's Osceola County posted the lowest rate at a miniscule 1.6 percent, followed close behind by neighboring Lyon at 1.8 percent, according to Iowa Workforce. Sioux and Buena counties were next lowest at 1.9 percent each,

Six other area counties -- Cherokee (2.2%), Clay (2.7%), Ida (2.2%), O'Brien (2.2%), Plymouth (2.3%), and Sac (2.7%)-- all had rates below 3 percent.

Crawford County had the area's highest jobless rate of 5% in December, ranking as the state's second-highest behind Marshall County's 5.8%.

