Unemployment remained low, unchanged in metro Sioux City in October

SIOUX CITY -- Employers in metro Sioux City added 500 non-farm jobs in October as an acute shortage of workers kept unemployment at historically low levels.

The seasonally unadjusted jobless rate in Sioux City Metropolitan Statistical Area -- defined as Woodbury and Plymouth counties in Iowa, Dakota and Dixon counties in Nebraska, and Union County in South Dakota -- was 2.5 percent last month, unchanged from September, according to Iowa Workforce.

Of the state's largest cities, only Ames (2.1%) had a lower jobless rates than Sioux City's. Rates for other large metros included: Cedar Rapids (3.4%); Dubuque (3.2%); Des Moines (2.8%); and Waterloo (2.9%).

A total of 85,500 people were employed in non-farm occupations in metro Sioux City in October, an increase of 500 from the previous month, according to Iowa Workforce. The private sector accounted for the largest gains last month, adding 400 jobs, with that total including 100 positions in trade, transportation and warehousing. Local government added 100 jobs during the month.

The biggest losses were in leisure and hospitality, which shed 200 jobs.

Overall, metro area employment remains down 200 non-farm jobs from a year ago, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. In February 2020, the metro unemployment rate stood at a historically low 3.2%.

As COVID-19 sank its claws into Iowa and unprecedented lockdowns were implemented nationwide, metro Sioux City lost around 7,700 jobs as the unemployment rate soared from 3.6 percent in March to 9.3 percent in April 2020, a local level not seen in state records dating back to 1990.

The local jobless rate slowly rebounded in the following months.

For months, employers in multiple industries have been struggling to recruit enough workers to fill key positions, even after raising pay rates.

Elsewhere in Northwest Iowa, unemployment also remained low in October.

Neighboring Lyon and Sioux counties again tied for the lowest unemployment among the state's 99 counties, with microscopic rates of 1.7%, respectively, according to Iowa Workforce. However, that was a slight increase from the 1.4 percent for both counties in September.

Eleven other area counties -- Buena Vista (2%), Cherokee (2.2%), Clay (2.8%), Dickinson 2.8%), Ida (2%), Monona (2.9%), O'Brien (2.2%), Osceola (1.8%), Plymouth (2.2%), Woodbury (2.9%), and Sac (2.4%)-- all had rates below 3 percent.

Crawford County had the area's highest jobless rate of 3.4% for October, up from 3.1 percent the previous month.

