Union County Courthouse employees quarantine; Woodbury County adds 110 cases

SIOUX CITY -- Several employees are quarantining at home amid a rising rate of COVID-19 cases inside the Union County Courthouse in Elk Point, South Dakota.
"Due to this rising number of cases, several employees are now quarantining at home and are not present in the courthouse," Andy Minihan, Union County's emergency manager, said in a statement issued Monday afternoon.
Minihan noted that the courthouse remains open for business, but asked for the public's "cooperation and patience."
"Because of the quarantines, offices in the Union County Courthouse are not fully staffed at this time. This will result in a slowdown of services provided by the offices in the Union County Courthouse," he said.
Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska are currently among the top five states with the most COVID-19 cases per capita, according to The New York Times.
Siouxland District Health Department reported an additional 110 cases of the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County on Monday. State statistics showed that the Northwest Iowa county had 8,480 total cases of the virus as of Monday evening.
Support Local Journalism
A total of 81 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, according to the district health agency, an increase of four from Sunday. Of those patients, 58 were hospitalized because they had COVID-19. Another 23 people in the hospital have the virus, but are hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, 42 are Woodbury County residents.
During Monday's Sioux City Council meeting, Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr asked residents to wear masks, social distance and stay home if they can.
"We're peaking, everyone. Please be careful," said Schoenherr, who participated in the meeting by phone. "This is really serious again right now, and, I don't want to see any kind of shutdowns coming. If we can just practice safety."
With a 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate of 21.5 percent Monday, Woodbury County didn't even crack the top 30 counties in the state. Jones County led with a whopping 42.7 percent. Plymouth County was sixth with 29.7 percent, followed by Sioux County in seventh with 28.4 percent and Ida in ninth with 27.7 percent.
Both Woodbury and O'Brien counties each logged a new COVID-19-related death Monday, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Woodbury County now has 103 total deaths, while O'Brien County has 19.
State statistics, which were last updated Monday, show that a total of 407 hospital beds are available in Regional Medical Coordination Center Region 3, which includes Woodbury County and most of Northwest Iowa. Nearly all of the patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are being cared for in Sioux City hospitals.
RMCC 3 has a total of 176 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up nine from Sunday. Twenty-eight of those patients are in ICU beds and there are still 79 ICU beds available. The state statistics show 14 ventilators being used by patients and an additional 61 ventilators available in the region.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.