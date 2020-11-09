Union County Courthouse employees quarantine; Woodbury County adds 110 cases

SIOUX CITY -- Several employees are quarantining at home amid a rising rate of COVID-19 cases inside the Union County Courthouse in Elk Point, South Dakota.

"Due to this rising number of cases, several employees are now quarantining at home and are not present in the courthouse," Andy Minihan, Union County's emergency manager, said in a statement issued Monday afternoon.

Minihan noted that the courthouse remains open for business, but asked for the public's "cooperation and patience."

"Because of the quarantines, offices in the Union County Courthouse are not fully staffed at this time. This will result in a slowdown of services provided by the offices in the Union County Courthouse," he said.

Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska are currently among the top five states with the most COVID-19 cases per capita, according to The New York Times.

Siouxland District Health Department reported an additional 110 cases of the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County on Monday. State statistics showed that the Northwest Iowa county had 8,480 total cases of the virus as of Monday evening.

