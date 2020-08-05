You are the owner of this article.
Union County Courthouse implements COVID-19 safety protocols
Union County Courthouse implements COVID-19 safety protocols

BPI trial preparation (copy)

The Union County Courthouse in Elk Point, South Dakota is shown in this 2017 Journal file photo. The courthouse is implementing COVID-19 safety measures. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

ELK POINT, S.D. -- The Union County Courthouse has implemented a series of new safety protocols in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Effective immediately, entry to the courthouse will be restricted to the northeast door, according to a press release issued Wednesday by Union County Emergency Management. Access to this door is through the north parking lot, near the sheriff's office. 

An attendant will be stationed inside the northeast entry to conduct health screenings of employees and members of the public coming inside the courthouse. This screening will include a temperature check and health questions. 

The county is strongly recommending masks inside the courthouse at all times. Anyone with possible virus symptoms will be further screened, with arrangements made to conduct their courthouse business by alternate means. 

In the event of overcrowding in public areas inside the courthouse, secondary alternatives like appointments may be established to maintain social distancing. 

