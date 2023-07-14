Union County, S.D. and Dakota County, Neb. ranked second and third, respectively, among all U.S. counties in per capita economic development projects, according to a national trade publication.

The results, tabulated and distributed by Site Selection magazine, were labeled as “America’s Best Counties by Projects Per Capita: The Top 20,” among all counties with populations of at least 10,000 residents.

The Siouxland Initiative (TSI), a regional economic development organization for the tri-state region, trumpeted the recognition in a news release Thursday.

“We are pleased and proud to receive this recognition as it serves as additional confirmation that our economic development efforts continue to consistently deliver results that place us among the very best in the nation,” said Lance Morgan, the chair of the TSI board, and CEO of Ho-Chunk, Inc., the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska's fast-growing economic development corporation.

In a story released earlier this month, titled “Heroes of the Heartland,” Site Selection heralded the overall success of the Midwest, and metro Sioux City specifically, proclaiming, “It is no wonder, then, that the top 20 counties in the U.S. in project performance per capita include…two in Greater Siouxland.”

The article featured interviews with Pat Boeshart, president and owner of LiteForm Technologies in South Sioux City, and Andrew Nilges, economic development director for the city of North Sioux City.

Union and Dakota, with populations of 17,063 and 21,042, respectively, ranked behind only Hancock County, Ohio, pop. 74,861.

"The tri-state Siouxland region of Greater Sioux City, Iowa, regularly punches above its weight class in economic development, as evidenced by the Sioux City metro area claiming the No. 1 spot in Site Selection’s annual Tier 3 Top Metros category a record 12 years in a row," the publication said. Those separate and independent rankings are released each March.

The Sioux City MSA boasts 11 first-place finishes in Site Selection's national population category rankings in the last 17 years.

"Corporate real estate executives and site selection consultants are searching for communities that provide support and stability, along with robust infrastructures, competitive cost structures for utilities, a reliable and educated workforce, outstanding quality of life, and access to both exceptional schools and superior health care," TSI President Chris McGowan said in a statement. "Fortunately, Siouxland continues to deliver on each of these important metrics.”