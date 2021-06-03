Union leader calls for more local contracts for Woodbury County jail project

The Authority received two bids for the general contract -- Hausmann Construction, which has an office in Norfolk, Nebraska, bid $58.39 million and Sioux City-based W.A. Klinger Construction bid $59.3 million.

Hausmann submitted a bid of $1.48 million for alternate items, which include space for the County Attorney's office, shelf space, secure fences for judges and a concrete parking lot. Klinger's bid for the alternates was $1.16 million.

The Authority is expected to select one of the two firms later this month.

In March 2020, voters approved a $50.3 million bond measure that calls for future property tax increases to pay for the new Law Enforcement Center. During the election campaign, proponents cited the creation of local construction jobs as among the benefits of the project.

Now, local union leaders are worried that too many of those jobs will be filled by workers from outside the region.

Colt blames the state law that says governmental bodies must award construction contracts to the lowest responsible, responsive bidder.