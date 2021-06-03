Union leader calls for more local contracts for Woodbury County jail project

SIOUX CITY — Union leaders are sounding the alarm that Woodbury County officials are falling short on a campaign promise to use local contractors and labor to build the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center.
Ernie Colt, a business representative for North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, told The Journal Thursday that 90 to 95 percent of the project will be completed by contractors from outside Iowa or the region.
“The promise of (a) local workforce to do the project is not happening as much as we would like,” he said.
So far, the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Authority board has awarded three contracts to firms beyond the region.
-- $3.4 million to Missouri-based Goldberg Architects;
-- $1.3 million contract to Des Moines-based Baker Group for project management
-- $14.8 million contract to Indian-based Pauly Jail Building Company for prefabricated jail cells.
Local contracts have been approved for site work and soil settlement monitoring.
“Now, they’re looking at awarding the general contractor award to a firm out of the Lincoln/Omaha area,” Colt said. “Granted, they will be using some local subcontractors, but not enough.”
The Authority received two bids for the general contract -- Hausmann Construction, which has an office in Norfolk, Nebraska, bid $58.39 million and Sioux City-based W.A. Klinger Construction bid $59.3 million.
Hausmann submitted a bid of $1.48 million for alternate items, which include space for the County Attorney's office, shelf space, secure fences for judges and a concrete parking lot. Klinger's bid for the alternates was $1.16 million.
The Authority is expected to select one of the two firms later this month.
In March 2020, voters approved a $50.3 million bond measure that calls for future property tax increases to pay for the new Law Enforcement Center. During the election campaign, proponents cited the creation of local construction jobs as among the benefits of the project.
Now, local union leaders are worried that too many of those jobs will be filled by workers from outside the region.
Colt blames the state law that says governmental bodies must award construction contracts to the lowest responsible, responsive bidder.
“I think that’s what they are basing their decisions on -- that low bid number, not taking into consideration that the low bid number is less than 1.5 percent different from the second low bid, which is a local contractor who pays a lot in property taxes every year, as we all have paid our property taxes to get this project going in the first place,” he said. “Now, to see our property taxes going elsewhere is kind of upsetting.”
Authority Chair Ron Wieck said he understands Colt’s concerns and agrees the work should be done by local contractors, but the authority has to follow state law.
At the May 27 LEC Authority meeting, board members asked if they could choose to accept Klinger's bid. The authority has been approached by citizens referencing the city choosing local over low bidders.
Board of supervisor chairman Rocky De Witt said he asked the county attorney’s office what language determines if the authority is required to accept the low bid, but there is not a firm answer at this point.
Construction was originally set to begin earlier this year, but was delayed by the rising costs of building materials, triggered by a disruption in supply chains due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To cover the shortfall, local leaders have proposed tapping into CARES relief funding from the federal government. The county is slated to receive around $18.8 million from the stimulus bill, which includes payments to state and local governments to help cover costs and budget shortfalls related to the pandemic.
Colt questioned whether the county has the authority to do so. During Tuesday's board of supervisors meeting, he referenced a paragraph of the U.S. Treasury Department Interim Final Rule on the implementation of the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund. The rule says recipients who spend the dollars on construction projects should "use strong labor standards, including project labor agreements and community benefits agreements that offer wages at or above prevailing rates and include local hire provisions.”
Assistant County Attorney Joshua Widman said the interim rules are geared towards different projects, but there are possibly pieces of the law enforcement center that can comply with the rules.
Even though the Baker Group's Shane Albrecht and county finance director Dennis Butler both said they feel confident the county can use the relief funds for the jail. The county this week submitted a letter to Iowa Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst and Iowa 4th District Rep. Randy Feenstra, outlining why the jail should be eligible for the funds.
Journal reporter Dolly Butz contributed to this story.