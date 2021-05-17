Union Pacific says derailed cars were carrying hydrochloric acid, potassium hydroxide

SIBLEY, Iowa -- The cause of the Sunday afternoon derailment of a Union Pacific train and a subsequent fire on the south side of the Osceola County seat is still not known, investigators said Monday.

Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver said approximately 47 rail cars came off the tracks. No injuries were reported in the accident, but several Sibley residents were ordered to evacuate the area for safety concerns.

"We know the impacted cars were carrying hydrochloric acid, potassium hydroxide and asphalt," Tysver said. "Union Pacific crews worked with first responders through the night, and are preparing a plan to fight the fire and begin the recovery effort to remove rail cars."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Evacuated residents were housed Sunday night at the Ashton, Iowa, American Legion, among other places.

Osceola County Sheriff Kevin Wollmuth said many of the residents were able to return to their homes Monday. However, a section of Sibley remained under evacuation order.

Sibley-Ocheyedan Community School District Superintendent James Craig said he was given the go-ahead to hold school on Monday, albeit with a two-hour late start.

The only school activity that was affected was a girls golf tournament that was slated for Monday, Craig said during a phone interview. It has been rescheduled for Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.