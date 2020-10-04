Union, Woodbury, Plymouth, Dickinson counties record additional COVID-19 deaths

SIOUX CITY -- Three Northwest Iowa counties and one in Southeast South Dakota each recorded an additional COVID-19 death on Saturday.
Woodbury County's death toll, the highest in the region, now stands at 69, with the death of a woman over the age of 81 announced by the Siouxland District Health Department on Saturday. In Union County, South Dakota, the toll rose to nine on Saturday; in Plymouth County, 22; and in Dickinson County, seven.
In its weekly COVID-19 status update, Siouxland District Health officials reported that the county's positive percentage has declined, but the overall number of new cases has climbed due to increased testing.
The positive percentage cited by Siouxland District Health differs somewhat from the percentage provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health -- IDPH data indicates a two-week positive percentage of 15.1 percent in the county, while Siouxland District Health reported 12.4 percent in the week ended Sept. 27 and 14 percent in the week before that.
Hospitalizations in the county have also risen, according to the Siouxland District Health report.
As of Saturday, 42 patients were in Sioux City hospitals due to COVID-19, while another 18 in the hospital have the virus, but were hospitalized for other reasons. Nearly half of the 60 virus-positive individuals in Sioux City hospitals came in from other communities -- only 34 are county residents.
Across Northwest Iowa, a total of 99 COVID-19 patients are hosptialized, according to data from Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC). Of these, 19 are in the ICU and nine are on ventilators. Sixteen were admitted in the past 24 hours.
Siouxland District Health in its report warned about the ongoing dangers associated with gatherings.
"There are many community events and gatherings happening that are creating crowds where participants may not be distancing and limiting their interactions with others, and individuals are not wearing masks. This includes weddings, ballgames, going away parties, funerals, and other gatherings. If you are considering attending one of these types of events, play it safe and take the proper precautions to help reduce the spread," Siouxland District Health wrote in its report.
Statewide, Iowa is currently experiencing 52 COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities. These outbreaks are particularly dire, as they represent 707 of the state's 1,377 deaths attributed to the virus.
Nine long-term care facilities in Northwest Iowa are currently dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, according to IDPH data:
-- At Fellowship Village in Inwood, 19 have tested positive. Of these, one is considered recovered.
-- At Lyon Specialty Care in Rock Rapids, 19 have tested positive. Of these, seven are considered recovered.
-- At the Prairie View Home in Sanborn, 29 have tested positive. Of these, 19 are considered recovered.
-- At the Akron Care Center in Akron, 11 have tested positive. Of these, five are considered recovered.
-- At the Happy Siesta Nursing Home in Remsen, 13 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Hegg Memorial Health Center in Rock Valley, 12 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City, 11 have tested positive. Of these, two are considered recovered.
-- At the Embassy Rehab and Care Center in Sergeant Bluff, nine have tested positive. Of these, two are considered recovered.
-- At the Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison, 14 have tested positive. Of these, five are considered recovered.
Previously reported outbreaks at other facilities in the region have apparently resolved. IDPH does not provide information on deaths at specific facilities.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.