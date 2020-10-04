Union, Woodbury, Plymouth, Dickinson counties record additional COVID-19 deaths

SIOUX CITY -- Three Northwest Iowa counties and one in Southeast South Dakota each recorded an additional COVID-19 death on Saturday.

Woodbury County's death toll, the highest in the region, now stands at 69, with the death of a woman over the age of 81 announced by the Siouxland District Health Department on Saturday. In Union County, South Dakota, the toll rose to nine on Saturday; in Plymouth County, 22; and in Dickinson County, seven.

In its weekly COVID-19 status update, Siouxland District Health officials reported that the county's positive percentage has declined, but the overall number of new cases has climbed due to increased testing.

The positive percentage cited by Siouxland District Health differs somewhat from the percentage provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health -- IDPH data indicates a two-week positive percentage of 15.1 percent in the county, while Siouxland District Health reported 12.4 percent in the week ended Sept. 27 and 14 percent in the week before that.

Hospitalizations in the county have also risen, according to the Siouxland District Health report.