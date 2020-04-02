Union, Yankton counties each add 2 new COVID-19 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELK POINT, S.D. -- Union and Yankton counties each reported two new cases of COVID-19 Thursday as the total number of cases in the southeast corner of South Dakota grew to 16.

Yankton County, which has been classified by the state Department of Health as being at minimal to moderate risk for community spread of the novel coronavirus, now has 10 cases, more than any other Siouxland county.

The number of cases in Union County increased from 1 to 3 Thursday. Clay County, which borders both Union and Yankton, stood at three cases.

One Union County patient has recovered from the virus, as have two of the three Clay County patients, according to state data. Only one of Yankton's 10 cases have recovered.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota rose by 36 Thursday to total 165 Two deaths has been attributed to the virus. Seventeen people have been hospitalized and 57 have recovered. A total of 4,217 tests in the state have come back negative.

