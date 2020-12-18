Union, Yankton counties report additional COVID-19 deaths

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Union and Yankton counties in Southeast South Dakota have suffered additional COVID-19 deaths.

Union County's toll increased by one, up to 28, while Yankton County's rose by three, to 21, according to South Dakota Department of Health data.

No counties in Northwest Iowa or Northeast Nebraska reported any more deaths Friday, though several suffered deaths on Thursday. Woodbury County, with 153 deaths, has the region's highest death toll by far.

Woodbury County added another 62 new infections on Friday, following the 62 added Thursday, according to the Siouxland District Health Department. The daily tally of new infections in the county has ebbed compared to the large numbers seen on many days in November, when the daily tally was frequently in the triple digits.

To date, more than 11 percent of the county's population -- 11,749 people -- have had a known coronavirus infection, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Approximately 84 percent of them have recovered.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus in Woodbury County has also eased somewhat compared to last month. As of Friday, 38 patients were in Sioux City hospitals because of COVID-19, while another 22 people in the hospital have the virus, but are hospitalized primarily for another health condition. Of that total, 60, only half of them are Woodbury County residents.

