SIOUX CITY -- Unionized nurses at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center have been engaged in an often contentious and public contract dispute with the hospital's management over the past month.
A group of four MercyOne nurses who spoke with the Journal Friday say the nurses and their union, the United Food & Commercial Workers Local 222, are trying to get higher pay, improved benefits, a more appropriate nurse-to-patient ratio and a better strategy to handle turnover at the hospital.
The dispute with MercyOne comes as nurses in several states have engaged in strikes over very similar issues. The local nurses said they want to avoid a strike if at all possible.
Still, they acknowledged that they're closer to calling a vote to authorize a walkout than they have been in many years. And, they say, nurses in general are unified in seeking a new contract.
"There is always the option to go down the road of striking, but that is not in anyone's benefit, that's not in the best interests of our patients, that's not in the best interest of the hospital, which in turn is not in the best interests of the employees," said Marisa Morris, who has worked as an RN at MercyOne for 10 years.
The nurses -- an estimated 70 percent of whom are union members, and all of whom are covered by the union contract -- renew their contract with the hospital every three years.
This current contract expired Sept. 1, and management and the nurses were unable to come to an agreement for the conditions of a new deal. Negotiations that began back in June, including some 14 bargaining sessions, had yet to yield a result that satisfied everyone by the contract's expiration.
Talks were continued to Oct. 1, but that deadline has passed and there is still no new contract. The nurses are currently in their second extension, which is expected to last until the middle of the month. Two more bargaining sessions are set for Monday and Tuesday.
In response to a request for comment on the contract negotiations, a MercyOne spokeswoman sent the following statement Friday:
"We value our partnership with our nurses and look forward to finalizing a new contract. Together, we are committed to creating a safe, appropriately staffed and compassionate atmosphere for our patients and their families. MercyOne nurses and hospital leaders will continue to work together to resolve the outstanding issues."
Once a new contract is hashed out, it will be presented to the nurses, who can individually vote to approve or reject it. They can also vote for a strike, though a two-thirds majority would be needed for that to happen.
The contract only applies to nurses, not to CNAs or other staffers, though the nurses interviewed said non-nurse staffers will ultimately get a boost if a better contract is approved.
"The staffing directly affects (CNAs), because the less nurses working on a floor at a given time affects how much work they're doing and how hard they're working," Morris said.
Nurse-to-patient ratio
A key sticking point of both the MercyOne dispute and the nationwide nurses' strikes is the ratio of nurses to patients.
Jaylee Hurst, who has worked as a registered nurse in MercyOne's ICU for 1 ½ years, said the nurses are hoping to get nurse-to-patient ratios closer to national recommendations. In the ICU, where patients have serious infirmities, one nurse would normally be expected to handle very few patients at a given time, in order to give each patient more attention and care.
"ICU, it should be a 1-to-2 (ratio), that has not been adhered to very frequently" at MercyOne, she said.
The other nurses agreed the poor ratio is pervasive at the hospital, but it depends on the shift and the day, as some patients need more than others.
"Facilities within an hour or two (of Sioux City) are adhering to those national standards a lot more than what we are being required to take on," Hurst added. "It is unheard of for an ICU nurse to have three patients. It's not acceptable."
The comparative scarcity of nurses compared to the number of patients, the nurses agreed, can pose a risk to the patients and potentially to the nurses themselves.
"The nurses are to the point, we've gotten to that limit, where we've put our foot down to say, 'This is not in the best interests of our patients, this is not in the best interest of our community,'" said Alyssa Rusch, an emergency room RN who's been with MercyOne for five years.
"Based on the fact that we don't have enough staff, nurses are being asked to take on patient loads that are far above what the recommendation is supposed to be," she said.
Ultimately, the nurses said compensation and benefits, as well as the overall work environment, will contribute to turnover among the nurses. Better pay and benefits and better patient ratios, they said, will ultimately cause fewer nurses to leave the job, thus improving nurse-to-patient ratios.
The nurses are pushing MercyOne for new recruitment and retention measures.
"The hard part is retention. And again, it just is unfortunate when people can go an hour or two in any direction and be making a significant amount more, as well as have a safer environment to work in and better patient ratios," Hurst said.
The sticker issue
Yard signs have cropped up around the area in recent weeks in support of the nurses in the contract negotiation. A local pro-nurse Facebook group has about 1,000 members.
Recently the nurses themselves began sporting "Support MercyOne Nurses" stickers on their uniforms at work.
"The idea behind the stickers was, standing in solidarity together, you know, that our nurses are together, standing together, united, to fight for what we think is right," said Jennifer Vondrak, an RN-BSN who's been at MercyOne for seven years and one of five nurse representatives at the bargaining table. "(It) wasn't meant to be anything vicious, or against the hospital in any way."
Management reportedly found the stickers problematic, and a number of nurses were reprimanded for what was considered a violation of the dress code and/or the hospital's no-solicitation policy.
"Yesterday, the nurses were being reprimanded for that, there was disciplinary action taken against the nurses," Vondrak continued.
In response to management's stance on the stickers, attorney Sherrie E. Voyles, representing the UFCW Local 222, sent a letter Wednesday to Beth Hughes, the president of MercyOne's western region, maintaining the buttons were not a violation of any MercyOne policy.
"As an initial matter, nothing in the dress code prohibits the wearing of stickers, only that an employee's name badge cannot be "altered" without Administrative approval. it should be noted that even as written, this rule runs afoul of the National Labor Relations Act in that it allows Mercy to make discriminatory decisions about such alterations," she wrote.
"Secondly," Voyles continued in a subsequent paragraph, "the wearing of a sticker is objectively outside of both MercyOne's 'No-Soliciation Policy' and the normal meaning of the term solicitation."