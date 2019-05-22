NORTH SIOUX CITY -- CNOS and the United Sports Academy on Wednesday announced a new partnership that includes naming rights for the new multi-sport training and competition facility on the former Gateway computers campus.
The building has been named the CNOS Fieldhouse.
"This partnership with the United Sports Academy allows CNOS to be part of the active lifestyles of families and student athletes, and we are honored to have the ability to make a positive impact on so many lives who will enjoy the benefits of this facility for years to come," said Nolan Lubarski, CNOS CEO.
Housed in the former Argentina Gateway Building in North Sioux City, the facility will host tournaments and events in several sports and also be home to club programs for practice and training.
Future plans include a health and wellness facility that will offer performance training.